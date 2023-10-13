This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will be on the road to face the New York Jets. Philly is 5-0 this season, but their wins have not been as convincing as their 2022 season. The Eagles have only won two of their five games this season by one score or more.

Heading into their matchup in Week 6, a few players have already been ruled out. Darius Saly, Jalen Carter, and Quez Watkins are all out against the Jets on Sunday. New York’s offense has not been overpowering this season, but Slay and Carter will be two big pieces missing on the defense. The Jets are home underdogs this Sunday to the Eagles.

— #Eagles DT Jalen Carter is dealing with an ankle sprain that is not considered serious, but expected to miss this week. Likely back next week.

— #Eagles CB Darius Slay (knee) is also expected to miss this week, but should be back next week. https://t.co/UY7DQo3z3l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023



Luckily for the Eagles, the injuries to both Darius Saly and Jalen Carter are expected to be minor. Carter hasn’t started a game this season, but the talent speaks for itself when you watch him. The rookie DT already has 3.5 sacks this season but will have to watch from the sidelines in Week 6. Additionally, veteran DT Fletcher Cox is expected to be back for Sunday as well. A boost for the Eagles’ defensive line.

The Eagles have struggled to have their starting corners stay healthy at the same time. James Bradberry was injured early in the season and missed one game. Philly used backup Josh Jobe when he was out and they’ll have to use him again with Slay out this week. If Jobe struggles, Eli Ricks has also seen time at CB this season.

No Jalen Carter or Darius Slay at #Eagles practice. Final injury report later today for Jets game pic.twitter.com/18WYeUKQT2 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 13, 2023



For the offense, WR Quez Watkins is also expected to miss Week 6 vs. the Jets. Watkins’ struggles on offense and a lingering hamstring injury have made him fall down the depth chart. The Eagles could use Olamide Zaccheaus as their WR3 behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.