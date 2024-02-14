The Philadelphia Eagles had a disastrous end to the 2023 season. They lost six of their last seven games. Including a 32-9 loss in the wildcard round to the Buccaneers. After a trip to Super Bowl 57, the Eagles had a letdown season in 2023. Last week, there were rumors that Pro Bowl LB Haason Reddick wanted to leave Philly this offseason.

It was surprising to see after the success he’s had as a member of the Eagles. Reddick spoke with Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz and clarified that he never asked for a trade. The 29-year-old has an interest in singing an extension with the Eagles. We’ll have to wait and see if the two parties can get a deal done this offseason.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The latest with the #Eagles and Haason Reddick, who understands it’s a business… pic.twitter.com/alB0IzY3k5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2024



Ahead of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract. He had 23.5 sacks in his previous two seasons. One with the Cardinals and one with the Panthers. In his first season with the Eagles, Reddick had a career-high 16.5 sacks on a historic Philly defense. They had 70 sacks as a team that season and fell short in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs. Following his 2022 campaign, Reddick had another 11 sacks for the Eagles in 2023.

With that production, the two-time Pro Bowler feels he’s outplayed his current contract. It’s hard to argue against that with four straight seasons having at least 11 sacks. Reddick wants to be paid like a premier edge rusher in the NFL. Are the Eagles willing to give him that kind of money? His 27.5 sacks over two seasons with the Eagles are hard to replicate.

Just spoke to #Eagles All-Pro pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who tells me he never requested a trade and he wants to stay in Philadelphia. “I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded.” Reddick has one year… pic.twitter.com/qLsJpWYrG9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 13, 2024



In recent comments, Reddick noted that the NFL is a business. He’s prepared for whatever happens next. Reddick is still under contract with the Eagles in 2024 but he could be traded this offseason. One team that has enough cap space to trade and sign the 29-year-old is the Houston Texans. The Texans would have an elite pass rush with DROY Will Anderson Jr. and Haason Reddick as their edge players. Are the Eagles willing to part ways with someone who’s been a pivotal part of their defense over the last two seasons?