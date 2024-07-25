NBA

Multiple teams are reportedly interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cameron Johnson Nets pic
Cameron Johnson Nets pic

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2023-24 season questioning whether the team needed a full rebuild. After seeing what’s happened this offseason, there’s no question what the Nets are trying to do. General manager Sean Marks has finally pulled the trigger and the Nets are rebuilding once again. 

Their biggest move this offseason was trading SF Mikal Bridges to their crosstown rival, the New York Knicks. However, Brooklyn did get Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round picks in the deal. Additionally, Brooklyn traded with the Rockets to reacquire the 2025 and 2026 first-round picks they had traded. On top of all this, there are several teams around the league with reported interest in Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson. Now that the Nets are dedicated to this rebuild, Johnson could be traded for more draft assets.

Are the Nets going to trade Cameron Johnson this offseason?


To start his NBA career, Cameron Johnson was the 11th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2019 Draft out of UNC. However, Johnson was involved in a four-team trade that sent his draft rights to the Suns. Johnson played the first three and a half seasons of his career with Phoenix before he was traded in 2022-23 to the Nets. Mikal Bridges and himself were traded along with four first-round picks in exchange for Kevin Durant.

With Brooklyn, Johnson has been a solid role player. In 83 career games with the Nets, he is averaging (14.3) points, (4.5) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.0) steals. Additionally, the former first-round pick was shooting (.385) percent from beyond the arc. As the Nets enter a rebuild, there are teams around the league with interest in trading for Cameron Johnson. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Kings, Magic, and Lakers all have an interest in the sharp-shooting wing.


On his current contract, Cameron Johson still has three years and $68.6 million left. At just $23.6 million per season, Johnson is a player the Nets should have an easy time trading. Johnson’s contract is on the conservative side compared to some of the deals that others are signing. We’ll have to see if the Nets are willing to trade the 28-year-old this offseason. Johnson could be a solid role player off the bench for a championship-contending team.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Cameron Johnson Nets pic
NBA

LATEST Multiple teams are reportedly interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 25 2024
Andrew Nembhard pic
NBA
Andrew Nembhard is signing a three-year, $59 million extension with the Indiana Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 24 2024

At 47-35, the Indiana Pacers finished sixth in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. Their first-round matchup was against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury and…

Reggie Jackson Nuggets pic
NBA
Veteran PG Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2024

After a disappointing run in the 2024 playoffs for the 76ers, the team has made upgrades to the roster. The biggest this offseason is the acquisition of all-star SF Paul…

LeBron James Team USA pic
NBA
LeBron James will be Team USA’s flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2024
P.J. Tucker Clippers pic
NBA
The Clippers are trying to find a new home for veteran forward P.J. Tucker
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
NBA
Kevin Durant returned to practice on Friday for Team USA as he recovers from a calf strain
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Chet Holmgren Thunder pic
NBA
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren said he likes to play in Miami because their arena is ’empty’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 18 2024
Arrow to top