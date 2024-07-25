Multiple teams are reportedly interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2023-24 season questioning whether the team needed a full rebuild. After seeing what’s happened this offseason, there’s no question what the Nets are trying to do. General manager Sean Marks has finally pulled the trigger and the Nets are rebuilding once again.

Their biggest move this offseason was trading SF Mikal Bridges to their crosstown rival, the New York Knicks. However, Brooklyn did get Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round picks in the deal. Additionally, Brooklyn traded with the Rockets to reacquire the 2025 and 2026 first-round picks they had traded. On top of all this, there are several teams around the league with reported interest in Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson. Now that the Nets are dedicated to this rebuild, Johnson could be traded for more draft assets.

Are the Nets going to trade Cameron Johnson this offseason?

Several Teams Interested In Trading For Cameron Johnson https://t.co/fzS1w4EXuR — RealGM (@RealGM) July 25, 2024



To start his NBA career, Cameron Johnson was the 11th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2019 Draft out of UNC. However, Johnson was involved in a four-team trade that sent his draft rights to the Suns. Johnson played the first three and a half seasons of his career with Phoenix before he was traded in 2022-23 to the Nets. Mikal Bridges and himself were traded along with four first-round picks in exchange for Kevin Durant.

With Brooklyn, Johnson has been a solid role player. In 83 career games with the Nets, he is averaging (14.3) points, (4.5) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.0) steals. Additionally, the former first-round pick was shooting (.385) percent from beyond the arc. As the Nets enter a rebuild, there are teams around the league with interest in trading for Cameron Johnson. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Kings, Magic, and Lakers all have an interest in the sharp-shooting wing.

REPORT: The Lakers, Magic and Kings are interested in Cameron Johnson, per NYPost_Lewis. The Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a ‘dark horse’ for Johnson as well.#iweb3 #hive-127980 #basketball pic.twitter.com/g98yVh3j0s — snoope (@snoope34) July 25, 2024



On his current contract, Cameron Johson still has three years and $68.6 million left. At just $23.6 million per season, Johnson is a player the Nets should have an easy time trading. Johnson’s contract is on the conservative side compared to some of the deals that others are signing. We’ll have to see if the Nets are willing to trade the 28-year-old this offseason. Johnson could be a solid role player off the bench for a championship-contending team.