NBA

Former lottery pick Killian Hayes is signing a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Killian Hayes Pistons pic
Killian Hayes Pistons pic

With the moves the Nets have made this offseason, it’s clear they are heading into a rebuild. It doesn’t make sense for the team to try and add star talent with such a young roster. Brooklyn is in a position to be one of the worst teams in 2024-25. An intentional move by the Nets who are trying to tank for a chance at the first overall pick in 2025. 

Last week, the Nets attended a workout in Las Vegas for former lottery pick Killian Hayes. The #7 overall pick in the 2020 Draft by the Pistons was waived last February. Hayes was in search of a new team this offseason and he’s getting his chance with Brooklyn. After four seasons with Detroit, Hayes is signing a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He’ll have to compete to make the roster in 2024-25.

Killian Hayes is signing a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets


In the 2020 NBA Draft, Killian Hayes was the 7th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons. As a rookie, Hayes played in just 26 games and made 18 starts. He suffered a laberal tear in his right hip and was forced to miss the majority of the season. Over his next two seasons, Hayes appeared in 142 of 164 possible games for the Pistons. However, Hayes’ production was extremely ineffective at times, hurting his team. In 2023-24, Hayes played 42 games for the Pistons and made 31 starts before he was waived in February.

Through four years of his NBA career, it’s safe to say that Killian Hayes has not lived up to the expectations of being a top 1o pick. Notable players at the same position in the same draft Like Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey are already all-stars. After being waived by the Pistons, Hayes has found a new team. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Hayes is signing a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Hayes is not guaranteed a roster spot with the Nets next season.


Signing Killian Hayes is a sign that the Nets are all in on tanking for the 2024-25 season. If Brooklyn didn’t sign him, chances are that Hayes might still be trying to find a team. The Nets want a chance to draft Cooper Flagg in the 2025 Draft. They’ll need the #1 overall pick to do that. Expect the Nets to be one of the worst teams in the NBA next year.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Killian Hayes Pistons pic
NBA

LATEST Former lottery pick Killian Hayes is signing a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 26 2024
Lauri Markkanen Jazz pic
NBA
Warriors are ‘firmly in the drivers seat’ if the Jazz are willing to trade Lauri Markkanen
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 25 2024

After losing Klay Thompson this offseason, the Golen State Warriors are trying to add another all-star to the roster. One player the team has an interest in is Jazz PF…

Cameron Johnson Nets pic
NBA
Multiple teams are reportedly interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Cameron Johnson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 25 2024

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2023-24 season questioning whether the team needed a full rebuild. After seeing what’s happened this offseason, there’s no question what the Nets are trying to…

Andrew Nembhard pic
NBA
Andrew Nembhard is signing a three-year, $59 million extension with the Indiana Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 24 2024
Reggie Jackson Nuggets pic
NBA
Veteran PG Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2024
LeBron James Team USA pic
NBA
LeBron James will be Team USA’s flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2024
P.J. Tucker Clippers pic
NBA
The Clippers are trying to find a new home for veteran forward P.J. Tucker
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Arrow to top