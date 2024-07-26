With the moves the Nets have made this offseason, it’s clear they are heading into a rebuild. It doesn’t make sense for the team to try and add star talent with such a young roster. Brooklyn is in a position to be one of the worst teams in 2024-25. An intentional move by the Nets who are trying to tank for a chance at the first overall pick in 2025.

Last week, the Nets attended a workout in Las Vegas for former lottery pick Killian Hayes. The #7 overall pick in the 2020 Draft by the Pistons was waived last February. Hayes was in search of a new team this offseason and he’s getting his chance with Brooklyn. After four seasons with Detroit, Hayes is signing a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He’ll have to compete to make the roster in 2024-25.

Former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hayes will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with Nets. pic.twitter.com/69N6rxGRKx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2024



In the 2020 NBA Draft, Killian Hayes was the 7th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons. As a rookie, Hayes played in just 26 games and made 18 starts. He suffered a laberal tear in his right hip and was forced to miss the majority of the season. Over his next two seasons, Hayes appeared in 142 of 164 possible games for the Pistons. However, Hayes’ production was extremely ineffective at times, hurting his team. In 2023-24, Hayes played 42 games for the Pistons and made 31 starts before he was waived in February.

Through four years of his NBA career, it’s safe to say that Killian Hayes has not lived up to the expectations of being a top 1o pick. Notable players at the same position in the same draft Like Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey are already all-stars. After being waived by the Pistons, Hayes has found a new team. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Hayes is signing a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Hayes is not guaranteed a roster spot with the Nets next season.

Killian Hayes spotted working on footwork, pickups, and pace with Coach Adam Harrington! 🎥 @adampharrington pic.twitter.com/EhcLTVIiQJ — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) July 25, 2024



Signing Killian Hayes is a sign that the Nets are all in on tanking for the 2024-25 season. If Brooklyn didn’t sign him, chances are that Hayes might still be trying to find a team. The Nets want a chance to draft Cooper Flagg in the 2025 Draft. They’ll need the #1 overall pick to do that. Expect the Nets to be one of the worst teams in the NBA next year.