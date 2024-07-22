NBA

LeBron James will be Team USA’s flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Zach Wolpin
At the end of this month, the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin. Two hundred and four different nations will be represented at this year’s Olympic Games. Each country chooses a male and female athlete to be the flagbearer for their country in the opening ceremony. In the 2020 Olympics, former WNBA all-star Sue Bird had the honor of bearing the flag for Team USA. 

For the 2024 Olympics, the United States announced their male athlete who will be bearing the flag on opening night. USA Basketball’s LeBron James was voted on by his fellow Olympians. James is the first men’s basketball player to be the flagbearer for Team USA. Another historic honor that LeBron can add to his legendary career.

The male flagbearer for Team USA in 2024 is LeBron James


LeBron James was nominated by his peer Steph Curry to be Team USA’s male flagbearer in the 2024 Olympics. James is going to turn 40 next season and will be heading into his 22nd season. He has an incredible amount of respect from his teammates and the rest of the American Olympians. They recognize LeBron’s greatness and that’s why he’s been given the utmost honor of bearing the US flag for the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is the fourth of LerBron James’ career. He won a bronze medal in 2004 and then won a gold medal in 2008 and 2012. James was not on Team USA’s roster for 2016 or 2020. However, he knew this would likely be his last opportunity to play for Team USA. The four-time NBA champion is still playing at an extremely high level and is one of the best players on Team USA’s roster. After being named Team USA’s male flagbearer, LeBron had this to say.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” said James. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.” 

Today, Team USA has their final exhibition match before they begin real Olympic play later this month and into August. The Americans are in London to face a well-rounded Team Germany. These rivals last faced off in the 2023 FIBA World Cup where Team USA lost to the Germans. However, Team USA was missing a majority of the talent that is currently on their roster. Only Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton were on that FIBA team. With the dominant roster they’ve put together, expect to see the Americans win the gold medal this summer.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
