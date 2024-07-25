NBA

Warriors are ‘firmly in the drivers seat’ if the Jazz are willing to trade Lauri Markkanen

Zach Wolpin
After losing Klay Thompson this offseason, the Golen State Warriors are trying to add another all-star to the roster. One player the team has an interest in is Jazz PF Lauri Markkanen. The 27-year-old just finished his second season with Utah. In 121 games with the Jazz, Markkanen is averaging (24.5) points, (8.4) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game. 

Golden State needs to add another player with offensive production who can help Steph Curry. Markkanen is an easy choice for the Warriors. However, the team still needs to make a deal happen to acquire the one-time all-star. According to reports, the Warriors are not going to rush into trying to make a deal happen. Sources say the Jazz could try and drag this possible trade out as long as they can.

Are the Warriors going to go all in and trade for Lauri Markkanen?


To start his NBA career, Lauri Markkanen was the 7th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Bulls made a blockbuster deal with Minnesota to trade Jimmy Butler. In return, they got Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the seventh overall pick, Lauri Markkanen. He played the first four seasons of his career before he was traded to the Cavaliers. Markkanen had one season in Cleveland before the Jazz traded for him ahead of the 2022-23 season.

In his first year with Utah, Markkanen had a breakout campaign. He averaged a career-high (26.5) points and (8.9) rebounds per game. The 27-year-old earned his first career all-star selection and was also voted the 2022-243 Most Improved Player. Markkanen proved his 20+ points per game was not a fluke. He averaged (23.2) points per game in 2023-24. The PF was Utah’s only player who averaged 20+ points per game. Are the Jazz ready to let go of that offensive production?


Golden State is still trying to keep a championship-contending roster around their Hall of Fame PG Steph Curry. He recently made comments that it would be hard to stay with the Warriors if they become a bottom team in the West. If the Warriors want to keep their superstar happy, they need to make a trade for Lauri Markkanen. As of now, the Warriors are int he driver’s seat for Markkanen if the Jazz do decide to make a trade.

