Andrew Nembhard is signing a three-year, $59 million extension with the Indiana Pacers

Zach Wolpin
Andrew Nembhard pic

At 47-35, the Indiana Pacers finished sixth in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. Their first-round matchup was against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury and missed most of that series. Indiana beat the Bucks in six games to advance to the second round to face the Knicks. 

However, New York had the injury bug as well and some of their best players missed time. The series went to Game 7 and the Pacers won on the road in the Garden to advance to the Conference Finals. Indiana’s miraculous run came to an end after they were swept by the Celtics. This offseason, the team is re-signing one of the players who made a big leap for them in 2023-24 and in the postseason. Andrew Nebmhard is signing a three-year, $59 million extension with the Pacers.

The Pacers gave Andrew Nembhard a three-year, $59 million extension


With the first pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Pacers selected Andrew Nembhard out of Gonzaga. Nembhard started his collegiate career at Florida for two seasons before transferring to the Bulldogs. The 24-year-old came into the league as a mature player who had four years of college experience. That helped him adjust to the NBA rather quickly. Nembhard played in 75 of Indiana’s 82 games as a rookie and made 63 starts. He averaged (9.5) points, (2.7) rebounds, and (4.5) assists per game.

This past season, Nembhard played in 68 of the team’s 82 games and made 47 starts. Nembhard’s overall averages took a slight step back during the regular season. However, the second-year pro came alive in the playoffs for Indiana. During their 17-game run to the ECF, Nembhard averaged (14.9) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (5.5) assists per game. Additionally, Nembard shot (.483) percent from beyond the arc. In the two games that Tyrese Haliburton missed in the ECF, Nembahrd averaged (28)points and (9.5) assists.


Andrew Nembhard stepped up in the postseason and proved he’s capable of more for the Pacers. The team saw that and rewarded him with a three-year, $59 million deal. According to ESPN’s Andrian Wojnarowski, that was the maximum amount of money that the Pacers could have offered Nembard for a three-year deal. His contract is a steal for the Pacers and gives the team flexibility to spend in other places. Can Nembahrd take an even bigger step forward in 2024-25 with Indiana?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
