After a disappointing run in the 2024 playoffs for the 76ers, the team has made upgrades to the roster. The biggest this offseason is the acquisition of all-star SF Paul George. Additionally, the team has brought in Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond. Today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers are signing another veteran player.

Thirty-four-year-old PG Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Sixers after clearing waivers with the Hornets. After opting into his player option for the 2024-25 season, he was traded by the Nuggets to Charlotte. However, the Hornets had no intentions of keeping Jackson. That allowed him to be able to sign with a contender like the 76ers.

Reggie Jackson will be a solid depth piece for head coach Nick Nurse

ESPN Sources: Veteran guard Reggie Jackson — who agreed on a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets — plans to join the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers. pic.twitter.com/uWaWGdB5Dk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2024



In his 13-year NBA career, Reggie Jackson has played for four franchises. With the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Jackson was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played three and a half seasons with the Thunder before being traded in 2014-15 to the Pistons. Jackson played five seasons for Detriot before he was traded in 2019-20 to the Clippers. In the 2022-23 season, Jackson was traded from the Clippers to the Nuggets. After bouncing around during his career, the veteran PG found himself on a championship roster in 2023 with Denver.

This past season, Jackosn played in all 82 games for the Nuggets and made 23 starts. He averaged (10.2) points, (1.9) rebounds, and (3.8) assists per game. Jackson shot (.359) percent from beyond the arc in 2023-24. This offseason, Jackson was traded to the Hornets in exchange for three unprotected second-round picks. The veteran PG cleared waivers with Charlotte and ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for 2024-25.

Sixers offseason updated: – Reggie Jackson min

– Kyle Lowry min

– Caleb Martin less than Miami offer

– Tyrese Maxey extension

– Paul George FA

– Kelly Oubre team friendly 2 year

– Eric Gordon 2 year, $6.7 mill

– Andre Drummond 2 year, $10 mill

– Drafted Jared McCain MOREY💰💸💵 — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) July 23, 2024



It will be interesting to see where head coach Nick Nurse uses Reggie Jackson next season. The team has a logjam of players at guard. Tyrese Maxey is the team’s starting PG. That’s not going to change. Kelly Oubre Jr. started most of last season at SG for the Sixers. That would mean Jackosn is coming off the bench. However, the Sixers drafted Jared McCain out of Duke in the first round. They’re going to find ways to get him playing time. With all those players ahead of Jackson, there’s no telling how much playing time he’ll end up seeing with Philly.