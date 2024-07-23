NBA

Veteran PG Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Reggie Jackson Nuggets pic
Reggie Jackson Nuggets pic

After a disappointing run in the 2024 playoffs for the 76ers, the team has made upgrades to the roster. The biggest this offseason is the acquisition of all-star SF Paul George. Additionally, the team has brought in Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond. Today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers are signing another veteran player. 

Thirty-four-year-old PG Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Sixers after clearing waivers with the Hornets. After opting into his player option for the 2024-25 season, he was traded by the Nuggets to Charlotte. However, the Hornets had no intentions of keeping Jackson. That allowed him to be able to sign with a contender like the 76ers.

Reggie Jackson will be a solid depth piece for head coach Nick Nurse


In his 13-year NBA career, Reggie Jackson has played for four franchises. With the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Jackson was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played three and a half seasons with the Thunder before being traded in 2014-15 to the Pistons. Jackson played five seasons for Detriot before he was traded in 2019-20 to the Clippers. In the 2022-23 season, Jackson was traded from the Clippers to the Nuggets. After bouncing around during his career, the veteran PG found himself on a championship roster in 2023 with Denver.

This past season, Jackosn played in all 82 games for the Nuggets and made 23 starts. He averaged (10.2) points, (1.9) rebounds, and (3.8) assists per game. Jackson shot (.359) percent from beyond the arc in 2023-24. This offseason, Jackson was traded to the Hornets in exchange for three unprotected second-round picks. The veteran PG cleared waivers with Charlotte and ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for 2024-25.


It will be interesting to see where head coach Nick Nurse uses Reggie Jackson next season. The team has a logjam of players at guard. Tyrese Maxey is the team’s starting PG. That’s not going to change. Kelly Oubre Jr. started most of last season at SG for the Sixers. That would mean Jackosn is coming off the bench. However, the Sixers drafted Jared McCain out of Duke in the first round. They’re going to find ways to get him playing time. With all those players ahead of Jackson, there’s no telling how much playing time he’ll end up seeing with Philly.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Reggie Jackson Nuggets pic
NBA

LATEST Veteran PG Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2024
LeBron James Team USA pic
NBA
LeBron James will be Team USA’s flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2024

At the end of this month, the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin. Two hundred and four different nations will be represented at this year’s Olympic Games. Each country chooses a…

P.J. Tucker Clippers pic
NBA
The Clippers are trying to find a new home for veteran forward P.J. Tucker
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024

This offseason, the LA Clippers have made several changes to their roster. In free agency, the team lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they were able to sign…

Kevin Durant Team USA pic
NBA
Kevin Durant returned to practice on Friday for Team USA as he recovers from a calf strain
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Chet Holmgren Thunder pic
NBA
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren said he likes to play in Miami because their arena is ’empty’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 18 2024
Brandin Podziemski Warriors pic
NBA
Sources have reported the Warriors do not want to trade SG Brandin Podziemski
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2024
Markelle Fults Magic pic
NBA
Orlando’s Markelle Fultz is ‘doubtful’ to return to the team in 2024-25
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2024
Arrow to top