Kevin Durant was less than pleased with Nike’s latest advertisement ahead of the Olympic Games, with the all time top points scorer for team USA taking a dig at the brand after he was left out.

Kevin Durant Left Out Of Advertisement

Although he has been sponsored by Nike for some years now, Kevin Durant was left out of their latest commercial which dropped this week ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Durant didn’t take to being left out very well, with the Phoenix Suns forward calling out the company for not including him via a series of Instagram stories posts.

Did something happen w KD and Nike why he post these 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LVedOXaF5W — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) July 19, 2024

Durant’s posts weren’t as cryptic as they seemed, with Nike’s ‘Winning isn’t for everyone’ advert featuring the phrase ‘Am I a bad person?’ throughout – which KD later used as a caption on Instagram.

The Nike ad did feature a whole host of other basketball players including rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the late Kobe Bryant as well as team USA teammate and NBA legend LeBron James.

It was especially surprising that Durant was left out of the Nike commercial because KD is one of only three players to have ever earned a lifetime contract with the sports brand – alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Nike are yet to reply to Durant’s disappointed response to the advert.

Will KD Feature In Showcase vs Germany?

However it’s not all bad news for Kevin Durant as the Olympics approach later this month, as he looks closer than ever to making his return to the court with the games just over one week away.

KD is going for his fourth Olympic gold medal in Paris this summer, but there were fears he may not feature after struggling with a calf injury towards the end of last season which carried into the Olympics warmups.

As a result of his calf injury, Durant hasn’t been involved in any of team USA’s showcase games so far in the US, Abu Dhabi or London – but over the past week he has finally been spotted back in training.

There is a good chance Durant will feature on Monday night in London, as team USA look to win their final showcase game in their toughest test yet – as world champions Germany look to end the USA’s unbeaten buildup to the Olympic Games.