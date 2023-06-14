Golf

Dustin Johnson Net Worth & Career Earnings: ‘DJ’ Boasts Incredible $100 Million Net Worth

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Not long to go until the 2023 US Open gets underway – this year at Los Angeles Country Club. Prior to the third major of the year, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of 2020 Masters champion, two-time major champion and former world number one, Dustin Johnson. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Dustin Johnson Net Worth Surpasses $100 Million

Dustin Johnson embarks on another major week as he aims to claim a second US Open title. ‘DJ’ has been one of the best golfers in the world for over a decade now and is set to compete this week at LA Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Dustin Johnson’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Dustin Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $100 million dollars.

The 38-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The South Carolina man has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2007, including 30 wins overall and 24 on the PGA Tour.

Celebrity Net Worth now estimates his net worth to be at least $100 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Johnson has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to be back somewhere near his best as he bids to win a third major championship this week at the 123rd US Open.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour tournament back in October 2008, Johnson has earned hundreds of millions of dollars. More about DJ’s career earnings later in this article.

Johnson’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later on. If ‘Dusty’ has a strong week, his net worth could rise once more.

The career of Dustin Johnson has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at the US Open this week would further solidify him as one of the greatest golfers of all time by becoming a three-time major champion.

Dustin Johnson net worth figure according to celebritynetworth.com

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings | Rory McIlroy Net Worth & Career Earnings

Dustin Johnson Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $6,002,243
2022 $31,311,766
2021 $9,101,136
2020 $20,837,267
2019 $6,074,619
2018 $8,564,352
2017 $8,923,860
2016 $9,472,185
2015 $5,509,467
2014 $4,424,180
2013 $2,963,214
2012 $3,758,070
2011 $4,272,828
2010 $5,280,289
2009 $3,069,151
2008 $1,789,895

Ever since Dustin Johnson turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came back in 2008, his first of 30 career victories and 24 PGA Tour titles. Not only that, but ‘DJ’ has also won in Europe on numerous occasions, as well as on the LIV Golf tour both this year and last year.

Now, this year, Dustin Johnson seems to be in decent form heading into the third major championship of the year. He is of course well down the Official World Golf Rankings now due to playing on LIV Golf meaning he can’t accumulate any official ranking points. However, having moved to LIV Golf last year, ‘DJ’ has seen his career earnings catapult enormously.

Having moved to the LIV Golf League, Johnson earned a mouth-watering $97 million for 2022 alone. This came from a reported $68 million on-course and $29 million off-course. Such was the amount of money earned after joining LIV, the American ranked as the fifth-highest-paid athlete in the world.

Prior to joining LIV Golf, Johnson was also an extremely successful member of the PGA Tour and secured $74.9 million in career earnings. This puts him at number three only behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on the PGA Tour’s career money list (source: spotrac.com).

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the 1984-born golfing juggernaut. Combining both his LIV Golf earnings and his other career earnings, Johnson’s career earnings in total equates to around $205 million. The majority of this has come from one season at LIV, but he also made $75 million before that from the PGA Tour and unofficial pay-outs (sources: spotrac.com and golfmonthly.com).

Johnson’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was of course last year when he defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League. Johnson’s best year in terms of earnings on the PGA Tour was back in 2020. ‘DJ’ earned somewhere in the region of $21 million that year.

This comes as no surprise as he won The Masters, as well as finishing second in the PGA Championship and sixth in the US Open. ‘Dusty’ has dominated the world of golf for years, holding the world number one spot for 135 weeks from February 2017. In 2020, he also claimed a $15m bonus for winning the FedEx Cup.

More about Johnson’s off the course earnings next.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka Net Worth & Career Earnings | Phil Mickelson Net Worth & Career Earnings

Dustin Johnson Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Dustin Johnson Golf

Another reason that Dustin Johnson has a net worth of $100 million and has earned upward of $205 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

‘DJ’ is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The former long-reigning world number one is one of TaylorMade’s main golfers, alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

In fact, in 2021, Johnson signed a contract extension with TaylorMade, continuing the 14-year relationship they have had together. Johnson in turn plays a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, whilst also using a TaylorMade ball and bag.

According to golfmonthly.com, Johnson also has sponsorship partnerships with BodyArmor, Hublot, NetJets and Perfect Practice.

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for ‘DJ’ though in terms of sponsors. Due to his move to LIV Golf, his sponsors have reduced significantly. RBC dropped Johnson from their payroll when he defected to the Saudi-backed Golf League, as did Royal Bank of Canada.

However, the biggest news was that Adidas parted company with Johnson just two months ago after a 15-year relationship together. This is what was said on the split between Adidas and Dustin Johnson:

“We’ve mutually agreed to part ways with long-time Adidas athlete, Dustin Johnson,” Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart said in a statement to ESPN.

“For more than 15 years, Dustin has been a great ambassador for the Adidas brand. We’ve had a front-row seat to see him win multiple major championships, ascend to the No. 1 ranking and cement himself as one of the best golfers in history  – all while wearing the 3-Stripes. We wish Dustin nothing but success moving forward.”

All in all, Dustin Johnson reportedly earns in excess of $11 million each year from endorsement deals (source: sportskeeda.com). All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of DJ’s net worth.

RELATED: Jordan Spieth Net Worth & Career Earnings | Xander Schauffele Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
