Dundee vs Dundee United live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Tuesday, Dundee face Dundee United at Kilmac Stadium in a Premiership match.

Dundee vs Dundee United Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Dundee vs Dundee United, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Dundee vs Dundee United live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch Dundee vs Dundee United live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Dundee vs Dundee United Preview

Dundee is coming off a 0-0 Premiership tie against St Johnstone and will participate in this match.

Dundee had 48% possession and had 10 shots on goal, two of which were on target. St Johnstone had nine efforts on goal, four of which were on target.

Dundee hasn’t taken advantage of their recent opportunities. In their last six games, they have only scored two goals against other teams. Dundee has also had a total of six goals scored against them in those games. However, it remains to be seen whether the tendency would continue in the future game.

Dundee United and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result in this game after being defeated by Celtic in Premiership play in their previous match.

Dundee United had 25% possession and 7 shots on goal, none of which were on target, in the encounter. Celtic, on the other hand, had 21 shots on goal, eight of which were on target. Celtic’s Liel Abada scored in the 90th minute.

When does Dundee vs Dundee United kick-off?

The Dundee vs Dundee United will kick off at 00:45 on 2nd February 2022 at Kilmac Stadium.

Join bet365 and watch Dundee vs Dundee United.

Dundee vs Dundee United Team News

Dundee Team News

Dundee has reported injuries of Jordan Marshall, Lee Ashcroft, and Cillian Sheridan.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Elliott, Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr; Anderson, Byrne; McMullan, P. McGowan, L. McGowan; Griffiths

Dundee United Team News

Dundee United will head into the game without the services of Liam Smith.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Siegrist; Neilson, Edwards, McMann; Niskanen, Meekison, Levitt, Harkes, Sporle; Watt, Clark

Join Bet365 and follow Dundee vs Dundee United.