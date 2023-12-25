NFL

The Miami Dolphins Are 11-4 For The First Time In 33 Years

Anthony R. Cardenas
There were plenty of narratives surrounding both the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys headed into their Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup. Both had 10–4 records and were among the elite teams in their respective conferences, but both had failed to show up when the lights were the brightest and the games mattered the most. The Cowboys were 1-3 against teams with a winning record, and the Dolphins were 0-3.

Miami Dolphins Are 11-4 For First Time Since 1990

But something had to give on Sunday evening, and Mike McDaniel and company were the ones who were left standing at the end of a thriller. The two sides combined for just one second half touchdown, but ten unanswered Cowboys points in the fourth quarter left the Dolphins trailing by a point with 3:27 left and the ball at their own 25-yard line.

But Tua Tagovailoa was able to march his team down the field, and drained the clock once they got into the red zone. Jason Sanders nailed a 29-yard field goal as time expired, his 5th field goal on the day, and Miami walked off with a 22-20 victory.

With the win, the Dolphins improve their record to 11-4. The franchise hasn’t had 11 wins in their first 15 games since 1990, a streak that spans 33 years. Dan Marino was in his 8th NFL season.

A Win This Weekend Would Secure The Division

It puts Miami one step closer to their regular season goals. A few weeks ago, it looked as though they had the AFC East in the bag, but the surging Bills have now won three games in a row. Buffalo is two games back with two games to play, and the division rivals will meet in Week 18 in a game that could ultimately decide the division.

But will it even get to that? The Week 18 game between the two sides could mean a bit less for Miami when it comes to the division if they are able to pull an upset this coming weekend. In a game that could be for the #1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, they’ll travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 17. Lamar Jackson and company are listed as early 3-point favorites, which is subject to change, but the Dolphins will be playing in one of the premier games on the slate for three straight weeks.

With their loss, the Cowboys fall to 10-5, and have a big date with the Lions coming up with a chance to lock themselves into the 5th seed for the postseason.

