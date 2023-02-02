Detroit Lions Hire Another Former Player In Dre Bly

The Detroit Lions have announced the hire of another former player to their coaching staff, this time it’s Dre Bly who played as a cornerback.
Bly will join Dan Campbell’s coaching staff a cornerbacks coach.
Glad to have you back, @drebly_32!
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 2, 2023
He played for Detroit between 2003-06 and then again in 2010.
Originally a second-round draft pick of the LA Rams in 1999, Bly signed out of the free agency with the Lions in 2003 and spent four years with them. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the club, picking off 19 passes overall with Detroit.
He then spent two years with the Denver Broncos and one with the San Francisco 49ers before briefly returning to Detroit again in 2010, eventually getting cut at the end of the preseason.
Also, he’s a Super Bowl winner, achieving the feat by winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the LA Rams.
He’s never coached in the NFL, and the 45-year-old has spent his last four seasons as cornerback coach at his alma mater, North Carolina.
The Lions have named Dre Bly their new cornerbacks coach.
Bly played for four seasons in Detroit and made two Pro Bowls with the team.
Awesome to see.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 2, 2023
Bly will likely be tasked with helping Jeff Okudah reach the potential that so many expected of him after becoming the highest-drafted cornerback in NFL history.
