After a 5-0 start to the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with some adversity right now. They’ve been dealing with injuries to key offensive players and have lost three in a row. At 5-3, the Niners have a slim lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West.

For the past two games, WR Deebo Samuel had been out with a hairline fracture in his left shoulder. The 27-year-old sustained the injury in Week 6 vs. the Browns. San Francisco’s offense has been stagnant over their three-game losing streak. Luckily, reports around the league note that Samuel was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. All signs point to the All-Pro returning in Week 10.

Will Deebo Samuel’s return be enough to help get the 49ers out of their losing streak?

In their first practice off the bye, #49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was a full participant, a sign he should play on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2023



The 49ers have lost three games in a row since starting the season 5-0. San Francisco has lost to Cleveland, Minnesota, and Cincinnati in that time. Coming off a Week 9 bye, the Niners will be on the road to face the red-hot Jaguars. Jacksonville are winners of five straight games and momentum is undoubtedly on their side.

In their last three losses in a row, the 49ers have scored 17 points in each game. The offensive line is not healthy and the Niners haven’t had their full complement of weapons. For their matchup this week with the Jags, All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel is expected to be valuable in Week 10. He was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice for the 49ers. They’ll hope he can bring a spark of energy to an offense that scored 30+ points in each of their first five games.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/lDbfe9DTAA — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2023



Another player the 49ers have been without for their last two games is All-Pro LT Trent Williams. He’s dealing with an ankle injury that head coach Kyle Shanahan said might be more serious than they initially thought. The offense going from 30+ points per game to only 17 can be directly correlated with the loss of Williams. His production at LT is irreplaceable by anyone else the Niners use. It might be a bit longer before the 35-year-old returns to action.