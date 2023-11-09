NFL

49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel is trending towards being available for San Francisco in Week 10

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic

After a 5-0 start to the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with some adversity right now. They’ve been dealing with injuries to key offensive players and have lost three in a row. At 5-3, the Niners have a slim lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West. 

For the past two games, WR Deebo Samuel had been out with a hairline fracture in his left shoulder. The 27-year-old sustained the injury in Week 6 vs. the Browns. San Francisco’s offense has been stagnant over their three-game losing streak. Luckily, reports around the league note that Samuel was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. All signs point to the All-Pro returning in Week 10.

Will Deebo Samuel’s return be enough to help get the 49ers out of their losing streak?


The 49ers have lost three games in a row since starting the season 5-0. San Francisco has lost to Cleveland, Minnesota, and Cincinnati in that time. Coming off a Week 9 bye, the Niners will be on the road to face the red-hot Jaguars. Jacksonville are winners of five straight games and momentum is undoubtedly on their side.

In their last three losses in a row, the 49ers have scored 17 points in each game. The offensive line is not healthy and the Niners haven’t had their full complement of weapons. For their matchup this week with the Jags, All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel is expected to be valuable in Week 10. He was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice for the 49ers. They’ll hope he can bring a spark of energy to an offense that scored 30+ points in each of their first five games.


Another player the 49ers have been without for their last two games is All-Pro LT Trent Williams. He’s dealing with an ankle injury that head coach Kyle Shanahan said might be more serious than they initially thought. The offense going from 30+ points per game to only 17 can be directly correlated with the loss of Williams. His production at LT is irreplaceable by anyone else the Niners use. It might be a bit longer before the 35-year-old returns to action.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST 49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel is trending towards being available for San Francisco in Week 10

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  36min
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: Justin Jefferson could return as soon as Week 11 for Minnesota
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

The Minnesota Vikings have been without All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson for the past four games. The 24-year-old injured his hamstring late in Week 5 vs. the Chiefs. His injury was…

bd2ff360 118d 11ec a7dc 265d05328588
NFL
Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Officially A DNP On Wednesday
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h

Cincinnati Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was officially a did not practice on the Wednesday practice report due to a back issue.   Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase officially didn’t…

cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
Justin Fields Listed As Doubtful For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
i
NFL
New York Giants To Start Tommy DeVito In Week 10
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
J.C. Jackson patriots pic
NFL
Patriots Depth Chart: J.C. Jackson won’t travel to Germany with New England for Week 10
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  23h
Panthers
NFL
NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting: 55% Picking Panthers To Come Out On Top
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 8 2023
Arrow to top