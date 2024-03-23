NFL

Commanders Very Likely To Stay Put At #2 Pick Despite Receiving Trade Calls

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Washington Commanders have apparently received plenty of phone calls regarding the 2nd overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. It is an envious position, as the top of this year’s class figures to be rich in both quarterback and wide receiver talent, and teams have been doing what they can to entice Washington to move down.

Commanders Holding Strong On #2 Overall Pick

The Commanders don’t seem to want to budge. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, many around the league see Washington staying put at #2 despite all of the offers that they have received, which lines up with the conventional wisdom regarding the moves that they have made so far.

There has been a definitive top-2 when it comes to this year’s QB prospects. Caleb Williams is widely projected to be the top selection, but Drake Maye has been seen as a nice consolation prize. There has also been a recent surge up the boards from guys like JJ McCarthy and Jayden Daniels, meaning that we could see as many as four pass throwers taken within the first 5 or 6 picks.

Washington Has Plenty Of Draft Capital

The Commanders will be selecting one of them, in all likelihood. The team created a roster spot recently by trading Sam Howell, and Marcus Mariota and Jake Fromm are the only names listed on the current roster. There hasn’t yet been any indication of which prospect Washington has their eye on, but the decision that they make will affect how the rest of the top-5 shakes out.

The team is under brand-new management for the coming season. Not only do they have a new head coach in Dan Quinn, but they also brought in former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters to be their lead GM. The new regime will have the opportunity to pair themselves with an elite quarterback prospect, and likely won’t be trading that chance away.

The Commanders have some of the most draft capital of any team this season. In addition to the second overall pick, they also currently own two second round picks (#36 and #40 overall), and 6 picks within the first 100 in 2024.

