NFL

Commanders: Sam Howell Cares More About Wins Than Passing Yards

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz zsnw5bd2is83zpwpyriz
rsz zsnw5bd2is83zpwpyriz

Sam Howell entered the season as one of the favorites to be the first NFL quarterback to be benched. He had been named the starter for the Washington Commanders for the 2023 season, having had just one career appearance under his belt, having beat out veteran Jacoby Brissett for the rights to the job. In a revelation that pretty much no one saw coming, Howell is the NFL leader in passing yards after 10 weeks of the season.

Sam Howell Has Been A Revelation For Commanders

He started off with somewhat average numbers through the first few weeks, and had a tough showing in Week 3 when he passed for 170 yards and 4 interceptions. But Howell has been on a tear statistically since Week 5. The Commanders quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards in four of his last six games, including each of the past three. In Week 8 against the Eagles, he had his best game as a pro, throwing for 397 yards and tossing 4 touchdowns, but Washington came up short against their division rival in that contest.

And according to Howell, the stats don’t mean much to him if the team isn’t able to pick up big wins like that one.

The Commanders started off the season well in the win column, winning their first two games of the year before dropping three in a row. Since beating the Falcons on October 15th, they’ve won just one game, and their record currently sits at 4-6 entering Week 11. They are already a couple of games back of a potential playoff spot, and have some tough opponents coming up on the schedule in the Cowboys and Dolphins.

Yards Won’t Matter Without The Wins, Says Howell

Howell leads the league in yards, but that doesn’t matter much to him if the team isn’t winning:

Honestly, I don’t really look at it a whole lot. It doesn’t really mean much to me. Obviously, I want to go out there every single weekend, play well and give our team a chance to win. Obviously, we haven’t won enough games. We haven’t won the games that I feel like we should have won this season. So that’s a little bit disappointing, but I really don’t look too much into what I’m doing on a personal level. I look more into what we’re doing as a team and just how I can improve for this football team and how I can put this football team in better chances to win football games.

Howell is in his second season out of North Carolina, and the Commanders selected him in the 5th round of the 2022 Draft. The first start of his career came during the final week of the season in 2022, playing in relief of Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, both of whom were injured. Howell threw for 169 yards in that game and had both a touchdown and interception, but most imporantly, the Commanders won by a score of 26-6.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz zsnw5bd2is83zpwpyriz
NFL

LATEST Commanders: Sam Howell Cares More About Wins Than Passing Yards

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz robert griffin iii 081816 getty ftrjpg hfiojwgd2yqv1r28y8mh4g8h7
NFL
NFL News: RGIII Thinks That The Cleveland Browns Should Sign Him
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

The Cleveland Browns are in the thick of the playoff race, and based on their record, have a good a shot as any team of winning the AFC North. They…

rsz stefon diggs
NFL
Bills News: Stefon Diggs Responds To His Brother’s Controversial Tweets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h

The Buffalo Bills are in a place that has been unfamiliar to them over the past four seasons. They have lost four of their last six games and didn’t look…

USATSI 21827289 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 11 TV Coverage, Full Schedule And Standings
Author image Joe Lyons  •  10h
dims.apnews 1
NFL
Deshaun Watson Has Made $5.6 Million Per Touchdown So Far In Cleveland
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
NFL Public Betting Week 11
NFL
NFL Public Betting Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders Yield Lowest Percentage of Bets Across Week 11
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  12h
ravens22 wk4 Marlon Humphrey 2 800x445 1
NFL
Ravens Injury Report: Marlon Humphrey Doubtful, Ronnie Stanley Ruled Out For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 15 2023
Arrow to top