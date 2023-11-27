Major League Soccer (MLS) witnessed a seismic increase in viewership when one of the most famous soccer players in history, Lionel Messi, agreed to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Since his transfer in July, hundreds of thousands of fans, including A-List celebrities, have flocked to the stadiums to catch a glimpse of the superstar, while millions more have subscribed to Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass to enjoy uninterrupted access to Messi magic.

Lionel Messi and Co. failed to qualify for the MLS play-offs this season, meaning the 36-year-old will not be in a competitive game in America until February.

MLS Clubs To Charge A Premium For Inter Miami Matches

It will be a while before Messi returns to the pitch for Inter Miami, giving clubs enough time to develop season and match passes that will maximize profit. As reported by GOAL, Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls have become the first two teams to create special plans for Messi’s Inter Miami.

Columbus Crew’s standard entry passes start at around $40. However, if Messi-led Inter Miami are in town, the pricing will go through the roof. Columbus will reportedly charge $382 to $679 for a clash with the Herons at the Lower.com Field. It is to be noted that these are the official ticket prices. Tickets sold through websites such as Ticketmaster.com could cost considerably more.

While the report has been quite upfront about the premium Columbus Crew could charge, the New York Red Bulls’ strategy is a little different. They are currently running a promo that would offer fans merchandise and a ticket to the first home game of the 2024 MLS season for as low as $88. However, if Inter Miami turn out to be their first opponents for the upcoming season, the benefit would carry over to the second home game.

Inter Miami Fans Would Have To Pay A Mini Fortune For Season Pass In 2024

With opposing teams charging a premium for the games against Inter Miami, it is unsurprising that Vice City would also increase their Season Pass prices.

In 2023, Miami charged $485 for the cheapest season card. As per the Miami Herald, the same card would go for a whopping $884 in 2024, observing a sharp 82% rise. On the other end of the spectrum, there are club seating and ‘Loge’ box seats. Season club seats will reportedly be 112% more expensive than last term and retail for a staggering $7,650. ‘Loge’ box seats, which come with complimentary food and beverages, meanwhile, are to start at $42,840.