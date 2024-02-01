NFL

Christian McCaffrey’s mom Lisa reveals the family couldn’t afford a Super Bowl suite

Joe Lyons
Ever wondered how expensive it is to purchase a suite at the Super Bowl? The figure is so steep that San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s family couldn’t afford one.

The Super Bowl is the biggest and most important date on the NFL calendar. It’s one of the most popular sporting events in the world and demand to be in attendance is usually sky-high.

Every year, some of the biggest stars on the globe will be pictured near the field and for those who aren’t lucky enough to receive a sponsor’s invite, the fee for a luxury suite is nothing short of outrageous.

McCaffrey’s mom Lisa revealed on her ‘Your Mom’ podcast that after looking into the possibility of purchasing a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, it quickly became apparent this wasn’t an option.

Lisa said her son Christian – who is currently locked in to a four-year, $64 million contract with the 49ers – could not afford the extortionate asking price.

Christian’s fiancée, Olivia Culpo – a well-known model, actress and popular influencer – also turned her nose up at the prospect of getting a suite at Super Bowl LVIII.

How Much Does A Suite Cost At The Super Bowl?

According to Suite Experience Group, who are currently offering a number of suite packages for the Super Bowl, the price for one ranges from $300,000 to $2,500,000.

There are currently three available on the website, two premium loge suites available at $300,000 and $600,000 respectively – which include four and eight tickets each.

The most expensive is an owners’ club suite, which includes 20 tickets and costs a mega $2,500,000.

Taylor Swift, who reportedly purchased a suite at Arrowhead Stadium in October for over $200,000 for the entire 2023/24 season, will probably have to fork out a similar amount for the single-game Super Bowl.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top