Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl last season, but as they start their title defence – who were the last ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners and just how NFL sides have successfully defended the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Past Super Bowl ‘Back-to-Back’ Winners

The last Super Bowl ‘back-to-back’ winner were the New England Patriots, who did the double in 2004 and 2005.

Meaning we are currently on an 18-year run with no repeat Super Bowl winner.

That said, the Kansas City Chiefs almost cemented themselves on the ‘doubles list’, in 2021 after winning Super Bowl LIV (2020) and then falling at the final hurdle when losing 31-9 to Tampa in the 2021 Super Bowl in Florida.

Can they do one better this season?

RELATED: Super Bowl Winners Stats: How Many Champions Won Their First Game Back?

We’ve Seen Eight ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners Over The Years

Since the first Super Bowl back 1967, we’ve had eight ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners – but just seven different teams.

It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers who are the daddies of the repeat win having defended their Super Bowl crown twice in the past – in 1979 & 80, 1975 & 76.

Then, before the most recent ‘back-to-back’ winners New England in 2004 and 2005, we’ve also seen the Denver Broncos win in 1998 and 1999.

While the Dallas Cowboys in 1993 & 1994, the San Francisco 49ers in 1989 & 90, the already mentioned Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979 & 80, 1975 & 76, the Miami Dolphins in 1973 & 74 and finally the Green Bay Packers in 1967 & 68 are the only other teams to win the Super Bowl two season in-a-row.

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII: Back The Holders @+650

No Team Has Won Three Super Bowls In-a-Row

One Super Bowl stat that is yet to be broken is we’ve not seen a NFL team win THREE Super Bowls in-a-row.

Of course, we are also not going to see this happen this season, but should the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, they would set up a tilt at trying to become the first side to win three on the spin with in 2025, which is set to be staged at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Which NFL Sides Have Won The Most Super Bowls?

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57, this meant they’ve now won the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times in their history – with their other Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 1970.

They also lost in Super Bowl LV, so have actually made the final three times in the last four seasons.

Despite these three Super Bowl successes, the Chiefs are still playing catch-up with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers – who both have a total of SIX Super Bowls wins.

Next best are the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers with five Super Bowls each, with the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers just behind on four wins a-piece.

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Date, Venue, Time

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +650 | Eagles +800 | 49ers +800 | | Bills +850

Super Bowl LVIII Odds 2024

Already the best NFL sportsbooks are pricing up Super Bowl LVIII and they are not taking any chances on the Kansas City Chiefs – making them their Super Bowl LVIII favorites to win again at +650 with BetOnline.

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600
Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

RELATED: BetOnline NFL Bonus Gives You $1000 In Free Bets For 2023/24 Season

Andy Newton

