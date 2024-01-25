NFL

How Much Does Taylor Swift Pay For Her Box Suite at Kansas City Chiefs?

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Taylor Swift Box
Taylor Swift Box

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce will be cheered on for the AFC Championship by Taylor Swift and her entourage, although the Super Bowl champions will be on the road for the second playoff game in a row. The multi-million record-selling songwriter is typically found in the comfort of her own suite at Arrowhead Stadium, so we take a look to see how much a ‘Taylor Swift box’ at Kansas City would set you back.

How Much Does the Taylor Swift Box Suite at Arrowhead Stadium Cost?

First and foremost, it must be said that a man of Travis Kelce’s God-like stature in Kansas City can likely request any seat in the stadium.

Not that his girlfriend Taylor Swift – who has an estimated net worth of just over $1.1 billion according to Forbes – couldn’t pay her own way, but given Kelce has been a loyal general at the Chiefs for over a decade, his wishes are likely granted.

The 12-time Grammy award winner has been a regular feature at games after the power-couple announced their romance last September. Since then, Swift has been pictured at 11 games, adorned with Kansas City red more often than not and accompanying Kelce’s parents and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

As mentioned, it is a very remote possibility she has to part with any of her small (!) fortune, but it’s interesting to see how much us mere mortals would have to pay to get in a suite like hers.


According to the Suite Experience Group, a Taylor Swift-style box at Arrowhead can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $30,000. The price is dependent on the suite size and location, as well as the caliber of opponent on any given game day.

It was reported last October that Taylor Swift had supposedly bought her very own suite, although verifying whether this is true proved difficult. If that is to be believed, signing on for a full season can cost at in excess of $200,000.

Will Taylor Swift Be at the Chiefs vs Ravens AFC Championship this Weekend?

Taylor Swift is expected to make the trip to Baltimore as the Chiefs attempt to clinch their fourth AFC Championship title in five seasons.

Swift has typically supported Travis whenever the games don’t clash with her busy schedule – luckily for her, the ‘Eras Tour’ is on ice until next month.

According to NFL betting sites, the Chiefs find themselves in a rather unfamiliar position as the slight underdogs, although as Swift and the rest of the Kansas City fanbase saw in Buffalo last week, they are not to be underestimated in the postseason.

You can find our very own AFC Championship picks and predictions here to compliment your Sunday viewing.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1823105743.0
NFL

LATEST Will Anderson Jr. To Replace Maxx Crosby On The AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 24 2024
usatsi 22347069
NFL
Isiah Pacheco Expects To Play Sunday Despite Dealing With A Toe Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 24 2024

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco say he expects to play in the AFC Championship game despite dealing with a toe injury.   #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco won’t practice…

Joe Thuney Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs Injury Report: Joe Thuney (pectoral strain) could miss the AFC Championship this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024

For the sixth straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the AFC championship game. What head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahones have been able to accomplish is…

rsz hi res 545c19f9c07f964e1610e19ef86a94f4 crop north
NFL
NFL: Lamar Jackson On Patrick Mahomes – “I Don’t Like Competing Against Him At All”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 24 2024
How To Bet On 49ers vs Lions In Michigan
NFL
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In Michigan
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
Adrian Griffin Bucks pic
NFL
NBA analyst Jamal Crawford had a problem with Adrian Griffin being fired so quickly by Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024
USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In Canada
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top