The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce will be cheered on for the AFC Championship by Taylor Swift and her entourage, although the Super Bowl champions will be on the road for the second playoff game in a row. The multi-million record-selling songwriter is typically found in the comfort of her own suite at Arrowhead Stadium, so we take a look to see how much a ‘Taylor Swift box’ at Kansas City would set you back.

How Much Does the Taylor Swift Box Suite at Arrowhead Stadium Cost?

First and foremost, it must be said that a man of Travis Kelce’s God-like stature in Kansas City can likely request any seat in the stadium.

Not that his girlfriend Taylor Swift – who has an estimated net worth of just over $1.1 billion according to Forbes – couldn’t pay her own way, but given Kelce has been a loyal general at the Chiefs for over a decade, his wishes are likely granted.

The 12-time Grammy award winner has been a regular feature at games after the power-couple announced their romance last September. Since then, Swift has been pictured at 11 games, adorned with Kansas City red more often than not and accompanying Kelce’s parents and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

As mentioned, it is a very remote possibility she has to part with any of her small (!) fortune, but it’s interesting to see how much us mere mortals would have to pay to get in a suite like hers.

Taylor swift cheering on the Chiefs after another touchdown! 🏈#NFL pic.twitter.com/RJJBLLSadH — Sridhar. M (@sridharm1980) January 22, 2024



According to the Suite Experience Group, a Taylor Swift-style box at Arrowhead can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $30,000. The price is dependent on the suite size and location, as well as the caliber of opponent on any given game day.

It was reported last October that Taylor Swift had supposedly bought her very own suite, although verifying whether this is true proved difficult. If that is to be believed, signing on for a full season can cost at in excess of $200,000.

Will Taylor Swift Be at the Chiefs vs Ravens AFC Championship this Weekend?

Taylor Swift is expected to make the trip to Baltimore as the Chiefs attempt to clinch their fourth AFC Championship title in five seasons.

Swift has typically supported Travis whenever the games don’t clash with her busy schedule – luckily for her, the ‘Eras Tour’ is on ice until next month.

According to NFL betting sites, the Chiefs find themselves in a rather unfamiliar position as the slight underdogs, although as Swift and the rest of the Kansas City fanbase saw in Buffalo last week, they are not to be underestimated in the postseason.

You can find our very own AFC Championship picks and predictions here to compliment your Sunday viewing.