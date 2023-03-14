Chiefs, Patriots Among Favorites To Trade For DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are undergoing something of a restructure as they introduce a new head coach for the 2023 season, and veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be one of the players on the way out.

Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins Could Be Parting Ways This Off-Season

Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals in 2020 when he had two years left on the deal he originally signed with the Texans. He then signed a two-year extension to keep him in Arizona until after the 2024 season, but fortunes have changed for the team, and the relationship between the two sides could be coming to an end.

It might work out for both parties. Hopkins is advancing in age for a wide receiver and likely wants to play for a contender or at least have a fresh start in a new city.

For the Cardinals, they’d be saving a nice chunk of change that they could allocate elsewhere. Cutting or trading Hopkins after the June 1st designation would create $10.5 million in dead cap money, but it would save the team just shy of $20 million overall, which is cash they could use to fill holes at other positions of need.

Where Would DeAndre Hopkins End Up If He Is Traded?

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds Play Packers +325 Chiefs +450 Patriots +450 Ravens +600 Giants +900

Green Bay Packers

So where might DeAndre Hopkins end up if Arizona does end up trading him? As it stands today, the Green Bay Packers are the favorites to land Hopkins. How ironic would it be? Aaron Rodgers has been notably frustrated over the years with the Packers’ lack of aggressiveness when it comes to acquiring skill position players, and them acquiring a big name pass catcher like Hopkins during the off-season that he leaves would make for an interesting story.

The Packers are listed at +325.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs did just fine on the offensive side of the ball after losing Tyreek Hill last off-season, and they rode their talent all the way to a Super Bowl championship. But they can’t ride those players year in and year out, and they should be on the lookout for any established wide receivers that come available. The Chiefs are currently listed at +450.

New England Patriots

Tied with the Chiefs in the odds to land Hopkins are the Patriots. New England’s wide receiver depth chart is sub-par at very best, and head coach Bill Belichick has long been enamored with Hopkins and his skill set. The Patriots aren’t ones for making draft day trades, but they could make an exception in this case. They’ll need to nab all the help that they can get for Mac Jones in what is becoming an increasingly strong division in the AFC East.

The Rest

The top-5 is rounded out by WR-needy teams in the Ravens (+600) and Giants (+900), and the Bears (+1000) are just on the outside looking in. Tied with them are the Browns (+1000), who could use the receiver help and have an obvious Hopkins connection with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

