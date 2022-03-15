Cheltenham Festival Acca That Will Net a Punter £275,000

There are many hard luck stories when in comes to the Cheltenham Festival but one punter, that placed a cracking acca last year on five fancied horses, will be hoping his ante-post bet can be etched into Cheltenham Festival folklore.
Liam’s £5 Acca Bet – Pays over £275k!
- JONBON (Supreme Novices’ Hurdle) @ 25/1 (Now @ 5/1 with Fitzdares)
- TELMESOMETHINGGIRL (Mares’ Hurdle) @ 12/1 (Now @ 4/1 with Fitzdares)
- SHISHKIN (Champion Chase) @ 6/4 (Now @ 4/5 with Fitzdares)
- BOB OLINGER (Turners’ Nov Chase) @ 4/1 (Now @ Evs with Fitzdares)
- A PLUS TARD (Gold Cup) @ 12/1 (Now @ 3/1 with Fitzdares)
You can see his bet below and although the odds are a lot shorter now on all his five picks, it’s fair to say they all have a BIG chance – it still pays £2,160!
So, if you can’t beat them, join them and if heating engineer Liam Honeyborne’s acca delivers you can also be part of the story.
Why not sign-up with Fitzdares and get a free £30 matched bet (Ts&C’s apply) and let them pay for a shot at Liam’s acca?
Even at the shorter prices, his selections pay £2,160 for just a £5 stake with Fitzdares
“It’s either going to happen or it’s not. I’d say I’m more excited than nervous for now. It could be over on the Tuesday so we’ll see.
“I saw the lad last Cheltenham Festival have that big ante-post bet and when I saw he won over £100,000 I thought I should put this on, it’s only a fiver. I didn’t think much of it, but the cash-out has been going up and up ever since and that’s carried on.
“I’ve been putting the telly on to see the horses race and they’ve been doing well which is nice. Liam told the Racing Post
