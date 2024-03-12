Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals How Much A Club Must Pay To Sign Romelu Lukaku This Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea Ace Lukaku

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while there is no purchase clause in Romelu Lukaku’s loan contract with AS Roma, Chelsea are open to selling him for the right price this summer. As per the Italian journalist, the Blues will accept a €40 million ($43.7 million) bid for the Belgian striker who moved to the club for a €113 million ($123.46 million) fee from Inter Milan in August 2021.

According to reports, Chelsea do not want to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer. They wish to give Nicolas Jackson ample time to develop and are reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. AS Roma, who are performing admirably under Daniele de Rossi, are interested in making Lukaku’s stay permanent, but they may not make a decision before learning whether they will participate in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Have Set A Price Tag For Romelu Lukaku

As per Romano, Chelsea did not include a purchase clause in Lukaku’s deal with Roma but agreed to make the former Everton ace available for purchase in the summer of 2024. Of course, Roma are not the only team privy to this offer, as any team willing to pay €40 million ($43.7 million) can prize Lukaku away from Stamford Bridge.

In his Daily Briefomg column, the Italian wrote (via CaughtOffside):

Romelu Lukaku has been asked about his future and didn’t seem too keen to comment, but what we do know is that Chelsea made a gentleman’s agreement last summer, not a formal release clause, to include a price for 2024.

There is no buy option in Lukaku’s loan with Roma, but this summer any club interested in the player can pay €40m to sign him. Let’s see what happens in this interesting situation – Lukaku prefers to stay quiet now and focus on performing on the pitch, as we know what happened when he gave that interview to Sky Italia just a few months after joining Chelsea, which caused him a lot of problems.”

Romano concluded by adding:

Roma are doing fantastic under Daniele De Rossi at the moment, but it will be crucial for them to know if they’re playing Champions League football next season before deciding how to proceed with signings. This will be a crucial factor for Financial Fair Play.

How Has Lukaku Performed Since Signing For The Blues In 2021?

Lukaku only spent one season at Stamford Bridge since sealing the blockbuster move in 2021, as he jeopardized his career by heaping praise on his ex-team Inter Milan during an interview after joining Chelsea. Lukaku played 26 Premier League games for the Pensioners in 2021-22, scoring only eight times.

The following season, he joined Inter Milan on loan, but could not recapture his old form, scoring only 10 times in 25 Serie A games.

On loan at Roma this season, Belgium’s all-time leading scorer has bagged 10 goals and claimed three assists in 25 matches in the Italian top flight. He has also scored seven times in nine Europa League outings for the Yellow and Reds.

