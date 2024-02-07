Soccer

“You can see Chelsea are lost” – Dimitar Berbatov Issues Grim Warning To Mauricio Pochettino Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has issued a grave warning to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, saying he could lose his job if his side cannot overcome Aston Villa in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Chelsea Under Pressure Ahead Of FA Cup Clash With Aston Villa

Chelsea will make the trip to Villa Park for the replay of their FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday night (February 7). Pochettino’s side played out a goalless with Unai Emery’s men in the original clash at Stamford Bridge toward the end of January.

The Pensioners are coming into the game on the back of a couple of demoralizing results. After their stalemate with Villa in the FA Cup, they traveled to Anfield for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side completely outclassed the Londoners, claiming a 4-1 win. Chelsea suffered another demoralizing Premier League loss on Matchday 23, this time succumbing to a 4-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The west London outfit have the opportunity to get their campaign back on track with a win over the Villans on Wednesday, and Berbatov believes it is do or die for Pochettino.

Berbatov Warns Mauricio Pochettino Ahead Of FA Cup Replay

Speaking to Betfair, the ex-United ace speculated that Todd Boehly’s patience might be wearing thin after not seeing results despite spending millions on new players.

He said (via GOAL):

I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea sacked Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea have spent so much money on players – they have good players in the team – but obviously it’s not working out.

The last game against Wolves, when Chelsea lost 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, was a prime example of the chaos that’s happening on the pitch. You can see Chelsea are lost, at times, and don’t know what to do. Of course, you can’t get rid of the whole team. The manager is always the first to go. Pochettino always tried to say that Chelsea was a long-term project, but in modern football, the owners of clubs don’t have that patience. If Chelsea lose the next game, I think Pochettino will get sacked.

As per AiScore, Chelsea have faced Aston Villa 58 times since 1995. They have won 30 games, lost 14 times, and played out 14 draws. Surprisingly, they have not beaten Villa in their last four attempts in all competitions.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer

LATEST “You can see Chelsea are lost” – Dimitar Berbatov Issues Grim Warning To Mauricio Pochettino Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“There may be something on the inside” – Lee Sharpe Asks Manchester United Star To Leave Club If He Is Not ‘100%’ Behind Erik Ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024

Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has asked Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford if he is not completely on board with Erik ten Hag and his methods. Lee Sharpe…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reacts To Claims That Gunners Are Laying ‘Groundwork’ For Barcelona Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reacted to reports that Arsenal are making preparations to land Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window. Romano said that while the…

Paul Merson Backs Chelsea Man To Fight For Premier League POTS
Soccer
“He’s been outstanding” – Paul Merson Says Chelsea Flop Is A Worthy Contender For Premier League Player Of The Season Award
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer
Report: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Wants Real Madrid To Fulfill 3 Multi-Million Dollar Demands This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
FA Cup: Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea – Where To Watch In US, Team Form, Head-To-Head & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Liverpool and Premier League Legend Robbie Fowler
Soccer
10 Players Who Have Scored The Most Hat-Tricks In Premier League History: Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Claims 3rd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top