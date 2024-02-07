Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has issued a grave warning to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, saying he could lose his job if his side cannot overcome Aston Villa in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Chelsea Under Pressure Ahead Of FA Cup Clash With Aston Villa

Chelsea will make the trip to Villa Park for the replay of their FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday night (February 7). Pochettino’s side played out a goalless with Unai Emery’s men in the original clash at Stamford Bridge toward the end of January.

The Pensioners are coming into the game on the back of a couple of demoralizing results. After their stalemate with Villa in the FA Cup, they traveled to Anfield for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side completely outclassed the Londoners, claiming a 4-1 win. Chelsea suffered another demoralizing Premier League loss on Matchday 23, this time succumbing to a 4-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The west London outfit have the opportunity to get their campaign back on track with a win over the Villans on Wednesday, and Berbatov believes it is do or die for Pochettino.

Berbatov Warns Mauricio Pochettino Ahead Of FA Cup Replay

Speaking to Betfair, the ex-United ace speculated that Todd Boehly’s patience might be wearing thin after not seeing results despite spending millions on new players.

He said (via GOAL):

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea sacked Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea have spent so much money on players – they have good players in the team – but obviously it’s not working out.

“The last game against Wolves, when Chelsea lost 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, was a prime example of the chaos that’s happening on the pitch. You can see Chelsea are lost, at times, and don’t know what to do. Of course, you can’t get rid of the whole team. The manager is always the first to go. Pochettino always tried to say that Chelsea was a long-term project, but in modern football, the owners of clubs don’t have that patience. If Chelsea lose the next game, I think Pochettino will get sacked.”

As per AiScore, Chelsea have faced Aston Villa 58 times since 1995. They have won 30 games, lost 14 times, and played out 14 draws. Surprisingly, they have not beaten Villa in their last four attempts in all competitions.