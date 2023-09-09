The Dallas Cowboys head to the MetLife Stadium in New York on the opening Sunday of the 2023 NFL season, where they take on the Giants. Ahead of the action, we at SportsLens have asked ChatGPT to give us a list of predictions, with the AI backing the hosts to narrowly prevail.

ChatGPT Key Moments: New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Daniel Jones connects with Isaiah Hodgins for a 40-yard touchdown to hand the Giants an early lead

A Brandin Cooks touchdown levels the scoring for the Cowboys at the end of the first quarter

The Cowboys go into halftime with a slender 17-13 lead

Jones connects with Darren Waller for a touchdown to regain a 20-17 lead for the Giants

CeeDee Lamb puts the Cowboys back in front, but for Parris Campbell to retake the lead for the Giants late-on

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys ChatGPT Prediction

First Quarter:

The opening quarter saw both teams flex their offensive muscles. The Giants struck first with a spectacular drive led by their star quarterback, Daniel Jones. Jones connected with wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a 40-yard touchdown pass that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. However, the Cowboys quickly answered back with a methodical drive of their own. Dak Prescott showcased his precision, finding Brandin Cooks in the end zone for a touchdown. The quarter ended with the score tied at 7-7.

Second Quarter:

The Cowboys, known for their high-powered offense, continued to shine in the second quarter. Tony Pollard bulldozed his way through the Giants’ defense for a short rushing touchdown. However, the Giants refused to back down. Saquon Barkley, making a triumphant return from injury, displayed his dazzling speed and agility with a 50-yard run that set up a field goal for New York. The teams traded blows throughout the quarter, and it concluded with the Cowboys holding a slim 17-13 lead.

Third Quarter:

The third quarter belonged to the Giants’ defense. They pressured Dak Prescott relentlessly, sacking him twice and forcing a crucial interception. This turnover proved to be a game-changer. The Giants capitalized on the opportunity, and Daniel Jones connected with tight end Darren Waller for a touchdown, swinging the momentum in their favor. At the end of the third quarter, the Giants had taken a 20-17 lead.

Fourth Quarter:

The final quarter was a back-and-forth battle that had fans on the edge of their seats. Dak Prescott orchestrated a stunning drive, culminating in a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, putting the Cowboys ahead 24-20. With time ticking away, Daniel Jones took the field with determination in his eyes. He orchestrated a masterful drive, eating up precious clock. In the dying moments of the game, Jones delivered a pinpoint pass to Parris Campbell in the corner of the end zone, and the Giants retook the lead, 27-24.

In a last-ditch effort, Dak Prescott attempted a Hail Mary pass, but the Giants’ defense held strong, deflecting the pass as time expired. The New York Giants emerged victorious in this thrilling opener, sending their fans home jubilant.

Final Score: New York Giants 27-24 Dallas Cowboys

