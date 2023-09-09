The San Francisco 49ers face a trip to Pittsburgh where they take on the Steelers in their opening clash of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. Ahead of the action, we at SportsLens asked ChatGPT to give us a list of predictions, with the AI backing the hosts to clinch victory in overtime.

ChatGPT Key Moments: Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers

Steelers take an early 7-0 lead as Kenny Pickett finds George Pickens for a spectacular 40-yard touchdown

The 49ers pull three points back at the end of the first quarter before taking the lead in the second quarter

A quick response from the Steelers see them level the scoring at 10 apiece with a field goal

Najee Harris puts the Steelers in front in the fourth quarter at 17-10

Deebo Samuel ties the game up for the San Francisco 49ers with just 30 seconds to spare

The Steelers secure a thrilling victory over San Francisco in overtime

ChatGPT Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction

First Quarter

The game kicked off with a bang as the Steelers received the opening kickoff and quickly established their dominance on the field. Quarterback Kenny Pickett orchestrated a masterful drive, connecting with wide receiver George Pickens for a spectacular 40-yard touchdown pass. The Heinz Field faithful erupted as the Steelers took an early 7-0 lead.

The 49ers, however, weren’t about to be outdone. Quarterback Brock Purdy, making his first start of the season, showcased his athleticism and poise under pressure. A mix of pinpoint passes and elusive scrambles led the 49ers to a field goal, making it 7-3.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, the 49ers’ defense found its footing and started putting pressure on Pickett. A crucial interception by cornerback Charvarius Ward shifted the momentum in favor of the 49ers. Brock Purdy capitalized on the turnover, connecting with star tight end George Kittle for a touchdown, putting the 49ers ahead 10-7.

The Steelers, unfazed by the turnaround, responded with a field goal before halftime, tying the game at 10-10. The crowd was treated to a thrilling back-and-forth contest, with both teams showcasing their offensive firepower.

Third Quarter

The third quarter saw a defensive showdown as both teams tightened up their coverage. Sacks, tackles for loss, and interceptions were the order of the day. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa displayed their prowess as two of the league’s premier pass rushers.

Fourth Quarter

Entering the fourth quarter deadlocked at 10-10, the game hung in the balance. The Steelers’ defense stepped up in a critical moment, forcing a fumble near midfield. Pickett took full advantage of the opportunity, engineering a methodical drive culminating in a short touchdown pass to running back Najee Harris. With less than five minutes remaining, the Steelers led 17-10.

The 49ers weren’t finished yet. Brock Purdy led a heart-pounding, no-huddle drive down the field, hitting wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a game-tying touchdown with just 30 seconds left on the clock. The ensuing extra point was good, making it 17-17.

Overtime

In the overtime period, the Steelers won the coin toss and received the ball first. Pickett, determined to finish what he started, connected with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, on a crucial third-down conversion. The drive culminated in a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell, securing a thrilling 20-17 victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game will be remembered as a battle of two determined teams, each demonstrating their potential for an exciting NFL season ahead. The Steelers and 49ers showed their resilience, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable year of football.

Final Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 San Francisco 49ers

