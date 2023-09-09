The first NFL Sunday of the season is almost upon us, and ahead of the Commanders vs Cardinals on opening weekend, we asked ChatGPT for a list of predictions ahead of the match, with the AI predicting the Commanders to comfortably best the Cardinals.

ChatGPT Key Moments: Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals

Terry McLaurin latched on to a Sam Howell pass to open the scoring in the second quarter with the first TD of the game

Joshua Dobbs defied all odds to break free of the defence and score a 40-yard rushing TD to tie the game up

Logan Thomas scored to put the Commanders ahead, before Marquise Brown levelled the game yet again

Curtis Samuel scored the final TD of the match in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Commanders

ChatGPT Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction

The game began with both teams showcasing their defensive prowess. The Commanders’ defensive line, led by star defensive end Chase Young, made life difficult for Cardinals’ quarterback Joshua Dobbs. On the other side, the Cardinals’ secondary, anchored by cornerback Marco Wilson, held strong against the Commanders’ passing attack. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, with neither team able to find the end zone.

The Commanders started to find their rhythm in the second quarter. Quarterback Sam Howell, known for his composure, orchestrated an impressive drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The crowd erupted as the Commanders took a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals, however, responded swiftly. Joshua Dobbs showcased his incredible agility and speed, breaking free for a 40-yard rushing touchdown to even the score at 7-7. The teams went into halftime deadlocked in an intense battle.

The third quarter saw an offensive explosion from both teams. Sam Howell connected with tight end Logan Thomas for a 25-yard touchdown pass, regaining the lead for the Commanders at 14-7. But Joshua Dobbs answered once again, this time finding wide receiver Marquise Brown in the end zone to tie the game 14-14.

The Commanders and Cardinals exchanged blows with explosive plays, thrilling the crowd. It was clear that this game would come down to the wire.

In the final quarter, the Commanders’ defense rose to the occasion. Safety Kamren Curl intercepted a pass from Dobbs, giving Washington excellent field position. Howell capitalized on the turnover with a perfectly placed deep ball to Curtis Samuel, who sprinted into the end zone for a 21-14 lead.

With time running out, the Cardinals mounted one last desperate drive. Joshua Dobbs displayed his incredible scrambling ability, making several crucial plays to move the chains. However, the Commanders’ defense stood tall, and the game ended with an incomplete pass as the clock ran out.

Full Time: Washington Commanders 21-14 Arizona Cardinals

