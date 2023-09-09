American Football

ChatGPT Predicts Anthony Richardson Debut Masterclass For The Colts Against The Jaguars

Olly Taliku
The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their 2023 season this weekend with a trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts, and ahead of their season opener we asked ChatGPT for a list of predictions. The AI predicted the Colts to scrape past the Jaguars.

ChatGPT Key Moments: Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

  • The Colts took an early lead with Anthony Richardson finding Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone for the first score
  • Zack Moss broke free to score a 40-yard rushing TD to give the Colts a commanding lead
  • Trevor Lawrence finally got going just before HT, finding Christian Kirk for a TD to close the gap on the Colts to 4 points
  • Kylen Granson managed to score deep in the fourth quarter to put the Colts out of reach
  • The Jaguars made it a nervy finish late on, but Travis Etienne’s TD wasn’t enough to beat the resilient Colts

ChatGPT Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

The game began with the Colts winning the coin toss and electing to receive. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, making his debut for the Colts, wasted no time asserting himself. He orchestrated a masterful opening drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Lucas Oil Stadium crowd roared with approval as the Colts took an early 7-0 lead.

Jacksonville’s offense struggled to find its rhythm in the first quarter. Colts’ defensive end DeForest Buckner and linebacker E. J. Speed applied relentless pressure on Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence, disrupting the passing game. The first quarter ended with the Colts in control.

The Jaguars showed signs of life in the second quarter as Trevor Lawrence settled into the game. A well-executed drive resulted in a field goal, putting Jacksonville on the scoreboard at 7-3. The Colts, however, responded swiftly. Running back Zack Moss showcased his speed and agility, breaking free for a 40-yard touchdown run, extending the Colts’ lead to 14-3.

Trevor Lawrence, undeterred, led the Jaguars on a scoring drive just before halftime. He connected with wide receiver Christian Kirk for a touchdown, narrowing the gap to 14-10 as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

The third quarter turned into a defensive battle. Both teams’ defenses tightened up, and turnovers became the theme of the quarter. Colts’ cornerback Kenny Moore Jr. intercepted a pass from Lawrence, but the Jaguars’ defense responded with an interception of their own, picking off Anthony Richardson.

The quarter ended without any additional points, setting the stage for a tense final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Colts’ defense continued to shine. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard forced a fumble, giving Indianapolis excellent field position. Richardson capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown pass to tight end Kylen Granson, extending the Colts’ lead to 21-10.

The Jaguars fought valiantly in the closing minutes, with Lawrence connecting with rookie sensation Travis Etienne for a late touchdown. But it wasn’t enough as the Colts held on for a 21-17 victory.

Full Time: Indianapolis Colts 21-17 Jacksonville Jaguars  

