Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been fined $300,000 this week for his “unacceptable conduct” on Sunday, after he was pictured launching a drink towards Jacksonville fans.

Things Go From Bad To Worse For Panthers

This campaign has been disaster after disaster for the Carolina Panthers, who have won just two NFL games so far as we arrive into the final weekend of the regular football season.

Carolina has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as we approach week 18 of the year, after Panthers owner David Tepper received a hefty fine for “unacceptable conduct” while watching his side from the stands last week.

The Panthers were on the wrong end of yet another damaging defeat on Sunday, as Jacksonville were able to crush Carolina to keep their AFC South title and playoff hopes alive going into the final weekend of the year.

Carolina weren’t able to notch a single point up against the Jaguars, as yet again they were put to the sword in what was a difficult watch for fans.

David Tepper was just like many of those fans on Sunday afternoon, as he watched on from the owners box with plenty of frustration at TIAA Bank Field.

Tepper was caught on video launching a drink towards Jacksonville fans with some aggression on Sunday, following his side’s 14th loss in 16 games this season.

The National Football League today fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game, the league announced. “All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans… pic.twitter.com/qmjcas7Hus — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2024

As a result of his actions Tepper was fined $300,000, with the 66-year-old apologising for his regrettable actions after receiving the large fine.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behaviour on Sunday.

“I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behaviour.”

Despite finishing with the worst record in the NFL this season, the Panthers will not earn a top pick in next year’s draft after trading that pick away for quarterback Bryce Young.