Carolina Panthers Owner Fined For “Unacceptable Conduct” After Throwing Drink At Jaguars Fan

Olly Taliku
David Tepper
David Tepper

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been fined $300,000 this week for his “unacceptable conduct” on Sunday, after he was pictured launching a drink towards Jacksonville fans.

Things Go From Bad To Worse For Panthers

This campaign has been disaster after disaster for the Carolina Panthers, who have won just two NFL games so far as we arrive into the final weekend of the regular football season.

Carolina has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as we approach week 18 of the year, after Panthers owner David Tepper received a hefty fine for “unacceptable conduct” while watching his side from the stands last week.

The Panthers were on the wrong end of yet another damaging defeat on Sunday, as Jacksonville were able to crush Carolina to keep their AFC South title and playoff hopes alive going into the final weekend of the year.

Carolina weren’t able to notch a single point up against the Jaguars, as yet again they were put to the sword in what was a difficult watch for fans.

David Tepper was just like many of those fans on Sunday afternoon, as he watched on from the owners box with plenty of frustration at TIAA Bank Field.

Tepper was caught on video launching a drink towards Jacksonville fans with some aggression on Sunday, following his side’s 14th loss in 16 games this season.

As a result of his actions Tepper was fined $300,000, with the 66-year-old apologising for his regrettable actions after receiving the large fine.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behaviour on Sunday.

“I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behaviour.”

Despite finishing with the worst record in the NFL this season, the Panthers will not earn a top pick in next year’s draft after trading that pick away for quarterback Bryce Young.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

