NFL

The Carolina Panthers Could Still, Technically, Host A Playoff Game

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
panthers chuba hubbard nc ap
panthers chuba hubbard nc ap

With their win over the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons took over control of the NFC South over the weekend. They are now in the driver’s seat to take home the division crown, and they have one of the league’s softest remaining schedules. But the Falcons have the worst record of any division leader by a long shot, sporting a losing mark of 5-6 through their first 11 games. And because of the South’s futility, the lowly Carolina Panthers are technically still alive.

Carolina Panthers Are Technically Still Alive In NFC South

There is no disputing that the Panthers are the worst team in the NFL. They have the league’s worst record at 1-10 and Bryce Young has struggled in his rookie campaign, and they just made Frank Reich the shortest tenured head coach since 1976.

But somehow, with six games left, Carolina still has an extremely long shot chance of hosting a playoff game. They are 4 games back (pre-tie breakers) of both the Saints and Falcons, and would catch them by Week 17 should they happen to win their next four games.

As highly unlikely as that scenario would be, they would also need Atlanta and New Orleans to lose out with their overly soft schedules, making the odds astronomical.

A Losing Team Won The Division Just Last Year

So while the wild statistic highlights the Panthers, it is actually a testament to how poor the NFC South is as a whole. We have seen teams with losing records win the division before, and you don’t have to go too far back in the history books. It happened just last season, when Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 8-9 and hosted a wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is more likely that the Panthers finish with the league’s worst record, rather than essentially any other scenario. Unfortunately for Carolina, they traded away the rights to their 2024 first round draft pick in order to acquire Young, and the Bears will be the lucky benefactors of the team’s struggles this season.

The Panthers will take on the Buccaneers in Week 13, and would be officially eliminated with the combination of a loss and a win by the Falcons over the Jets.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
panthers chuba hubbard nc ap
NFL

LATEST The Carolina Panthers Could Still, Technically, Host A Playoff Game

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7min
Tytus Howard Texans pic
NFL
Texans Injury Report: Tytus Howard will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Week 12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

Despite a tough loss to the Jaguars in Week 12, the Titans are still 6-5 this season and are very much alive in the AFC playoff race. Houston has done…

Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Colts Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor needs thumb surgery and will miss roughly 2-3 weeks for Indianapolis
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

At 6-5 through their first 11 games this season, the Colts are still very much alive and could make the playoffs in 2023. If the regular season ended today, Indianapolis…

rsz i4
NFL
Carolina Panthers Owner Confirms Team Planned On Picking CJ Stroud
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 28 2023
FYBUZ6Z2Q5CRND4JLUBTPECTEU
NFL
Jonathan Taylor Dealing With A Thumb Injury: Status Going Forward Unknown
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 28 2023
Super Bowl Kelce Brothers NFL
NFL
Which Kelce Brother Has The Higher Career Earnings After Super Bowl LVII Showdown?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz 18153582300
NFL
Denver Broncos Playoff Odds Were At Just 1% Five Weeks Ago
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 28 2023
Arrow to top