Buffalo’s James Cook had a career-high three touchdowns in a Week 2 win vs. the Dolphins

To kick off Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills were on the road to face the Miami Dolphins. Both teams were coming off wins in Week 1. Buffalo beat the Cardinals 34-28 and Miami hit a walk-off 52-yard field goal to beat the Jaguars. The Bills started off the scoring with James Cook catching a pass from Josh Allen and taking it 17 yards for a touchdown.

In a 31-10 win vs. Miami, RB James Cook had a career-high three touchdowns. Two rushing and one receiving. He carried the ball 11 times for 78 yards, for an average of (7.1) yards per carry. Cook also had a long of 49 yards in which he scored his third touchdown of the game. The 24-year-old also added one reception for 17 yards. It was a strong performance from Cook in Week 2 vs. the Dolphins.

James Cook led the way offensively for the Bills on Thursday night

James Cook on Thursday Night Football: 🔹 87.3 PFF Grade (2nd highest of career)

🔹 12 touches

🔹 113 total yards

🔹 3 TDs (Career high)



James Cook is in his third season with the Buffalo Bills after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. As a rookie, Cook played in 16 games for the Bills but made no starts. That changed in 2023 when the talented RB played in all 17 games and made 13 starts for Buffalo. Cook rushed for 1,122 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He added 44 receptions for 445 yards and four receiving touchdowns. In Week 2 vs. the Dolphins, Cook had two rushing and one receiving touchdown in a monster performance.

He was extremely efficient scoring three touchdowns in just 12 total touches. Cook carried the ball 11 times and caught one pass. Buffalo’s offense didn’t have to dominate the game with how poorly Miami’s offense played. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions and passed for just 145 yards. Additionally, Tagovailoa left the game in the third quarter and was ruled out due to a concussion. This is an issue that the QB has run into in the past and it’s coming back to haunt him. The 26-year-old is prone to concussions more than the average player and serious decisions need to be made. They could be as drastic as Tua stepping away from football forever. That would put the Dolphins in a tough situation at QB.