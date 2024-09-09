Following Buffalo’s week 1 win against the Cardinals, Josh Allen has squashed rumours of a hand injury after falling awkwardly on his arm.

Josh Allen Injury Report

Josh Allen led the Bills to a week 1 victory against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, but there was immediately injury concerns for the quarterback after a funny landing on one of his touchdowns.

Speaking after the match though, Allen reassured the media that his knock is nothing to be worried about: “The first rushing touchdown, I kind of lowered the shoulder, knowing that was a corner,” Allen said.

“Second time, I knew it was Budda [Baker], and Budda’s a good player, and he’ll lay the boom on you, so I decided to go up and over, but probably can’t make a living doing that, but here we are.

“Again, we’ll find out [how severe the knock is] — I’m not quite sure. I’m not a doctor. But just kind of landed on it, I guess.”

Allen was (as usual) influential in the Bills opening weekend victory and he led the way yet again, with two passing touchdowns as well as two rushing touchdowns in an impressive comeback.

Most normal Josh Allen touchdown pic.twitter.com/tiUoE7jnM4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2024

It was the rushing scores that seem to have caused Allen problems though, as he bundled his way into the end zone for both with an awkward fall. Along with his four touchdowns, Allen also passed for 232 yards with 18 completions from 23 attempts in the win.

The 28-year-old tied a record on Sunday too, joining Cam Newton in the NFL history books as the QB with most career games with two rushing scores on ten.

Buffalo trailed Arizona by as many as 14 in the first half, but there was never much doubt that the Bills would come back with Allen leading the charge.

Things only get harder for Buffalo and Allen in week 2 of the season, with a tricky matchup against the Dolphins in Miami on Thursday night football.