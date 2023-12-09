NFL

Browns News: Amari Cooper Will Play Sunday, Joe Flacco Activated

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn7
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn7

There will be few teams in the league with more at stake in their Week 14 game than the Cleveland Browns. Their place in the standings has taken a bit of a hit over the past couple of weeks, as they have dropped their last two games after starting the season 7-3, but will be looking to rebound with a huge AFC matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. And thankfully for Cleveland, Amari Cooper won’t miss any time after being cleared to play on Saturday afternoon.

Browns Clear Cooper From Protocol, Activate Joe Flacco

Cooper suffered a concussion during the second quarter of the Week 13 loss to the Rams, and he never returned to the game. The Browns placed the wide receiver in concussion protocol immediately, and he did not participate in practice on Tuesday or Wednesday. But according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, Cooper has been cleared for action and will play against the Jaguars.

Amari Cooper is far and away Cleveland’s leading receiver. His 799 yards are nearly 300 more than the next wide receiver on the roster, though he has only scored two touchdowns thus far.

But his presence will be needed for whoever it is that is under center for the Browns on Sunday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has not yet said who the starting quarterback will be, and it will truly be a game-time decision. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol himself after missing last week’s action, and Joe Flacco was activated off of the practice squad in order to be available as well.

Cleveland Has Plenty To Play For On Sunday

According to the playoff projections and analysis by PFF this week, the Browns have the third-largest potential playoff odds swing of any team this weekend. Their odds at qualifying for the postseason currently sit at 57%, but would drop all the way down to 39% should they come up short. Should they beat Jacksonville, then their odds would boost up to 79% with four games to play.

The Jaguars are dealing with their own quarterback issues after Trevor Lawrence had a serious scare during last week’s Monday Night contest. He is listed as questionable this week after avoiding any season-ending ailments, and Jacksonville has signed Nathan Rourke off of the practice squad to provide depth for the game. CJ Bethard was a limited participant this week with a shoulder injury.

The Browns are the home team for the contest and will be favored by 3 points.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1837883754.0
NFL

LATEST The Green Bay Packers Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 08 2023
Bobby Okereke Giants pic
NFL
Will Bobby Okereke earn a Pro Bowl selection in year one with the Giants?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023

After a playoff win last season, the Giants went out and made a few free-agent acquisitions. One of them is LB Bobby Okereke. While New York hasn’t been as successful…

Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: After missing the last eight games, Justin Jefferson will return in Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023

Minnesota’s 2023 season was derailed due to injuries on offense. Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and has missed eight games. The Vikings also lost veteran QB…

Austin Ekeler Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Austin Ekeler could see a decreased workload over the final five games of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Zach Wilson Jets pic
NFL
After being benched the last two games, Zach Wilson will start in Week 14 for the Jets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Najee Harris Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Barring a setback, Najee Harris is expected to play on TNF vs. the Patriots
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Austin Jackson Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson has signed a three-year, $36 million extension to stay with Miami
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Arrow to top