Travis Kelce: “It Was One Of My Dreams To Play For The Browns”

Anthony R. Cardenas
Travis Kelce has spent the entirety of his now-11 year career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has won two Super Bowls and has been selected to eight Pro Bowls, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. But things could have been different if Kelce’s childhood wish had come true, which was to some day play for his hometown Cleveland Browns.

Travis Kelce Had A Dream Of Playing For Cleveland

Kelce was born in Westlake, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland, and attended Cleveland Heights high school. During his collegiate days, he played his games 250 miles southeast at the University of Cincinnati. He is proud of where he comes from, and he had Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly as a call-in guest on he and his brother’s podcast earlier this week.

Kelly started the interview off with a bang, saying that he would give Travis Kelce $500,000 up front (plus many other offers) if the tight end would “come home” and “put on these colors” as he held up a Browns jersey or jacket of some sort. Both Kelce brothers laughed, and Travis revealed a littel known nugget about his past:

That is an intruiging offer because you know how much we love the East side of Cleveland…I’m not gonna lie, situation is pretty good in Kansas City…That was the original dream though, you already know. When they brought the team back…It was like one of my dreams to play for the Browns.

Unlikely That Kelce Ever Plays For Anyone Else

In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Chiefs took Kelce with the first selection of the third round, 63rd overall. Him landing with the Browns was never really a possibility, based strictly on how that selection process turned out. Cleveland had the 6th overall pick that year and didn’t own a second rounder, meaning that they didn’t make another pick until the 3rd round, 5 picks after Kelce was selected.

It is safe to say that things worked out pretty well for Travis Kelce. There have been rumors floating about him contemplating retirement in the near future, making it highly unlikely that he’ll ever play for any other team than the Chiefs. But if he did, it appears that his hometown Browns would be front runners.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

