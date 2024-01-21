NFL

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 22294779 168397130 lowres

The Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Lions vs Buccaneers Divisional Round Playoff match. Here’s how to get involved.

 Claim Now

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Lions vs Buccaneers

You can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Divisional weekend action between the Lions vs Buccaneers – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For Lions vs Buccaneers

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Lions vs Buccaneers
Claim $750 Bovada Lions vs Buccaneers Free Bet

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on this weekend’s NFL Divisional playoff action with Bovada, including today’s Lions vs Buccaneers contest in Detroit.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For NFL Divisional Betting?

When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.

Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.

In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.

Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.

With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for today’s Lions vs Buccaneers NFL Divisional Round game is quick and easy.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Detroit Lions -275
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +225

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Jan 21 2024
Arrow to top