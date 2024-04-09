NFL

Speedy WR Prospect Visits Bears, Cardinals Leading Up To NFL Draft

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz xavier worthy dsc03206
rsz xavier worthy dsc03206

Xavier Worthy isn’t lumped in with the rest of the elite wide receiver prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft class. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and others are widely projected to be drafted within the top-20, and as many as three of them could be selected within the first 10 picks. And while Worthy is listed mostly as a late-first to early-second round talent on most mock draft boards, he may turn out to be a steal for whichever team selects him, given the league’s affinity for speed.

NFL Teams Interested In Worthy’s Speed

Worthy didn’t have the decorated collegiate career that some of his draft class peers did. But he was productive in his three years at Texas, gaining 2,755 receiving yards and scoring 26 total touchdowns. He is small for his position, standing 6’1″ and weighing 160 pounds, but it is his blazing speed that will be most attractive to NFL teams looking to add some offensive firepower.

He turned heads during the NFL Combine last month. His 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds broke the record set back in 2017, making him the fastest player to ever run in the yearly event.

Bears, Cardinals Host Worthy For Pre-Draft Visits

In making his rounds in the pre-draft process, Worthy met with two teams that have some of the most valuable picks this year. On Monday, it was reported that he met with the Bears, who also met with Harrison Jr. and Nabers to do their due diligence on the wide receiver position. Chicago owns the 9th overall pick in addition to the 1st, and could be looking to add another receiver with that valuable selection.

Worthy then met with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Arizona has the most draft value of any team this year with hordes of picks and 6 within the top-100, and will be looking to add young talent in order to speed up their rebuild. They have two picks within the 27-35 range, which is where most mock drafts have Worthy listed, so the Cardinals will certainly be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to the speedy prospect.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will take place on the evening of April 25th. It will be held in Detroit, Michigan.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz xavier worthy dsc03206
NFL

LATEST Speedy WR Prospect Visits Bears, Cardinals Leading Up To NFL Draft

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 09 2024
rsz marvin harrison jr usatsi 21871795 e1699803139119
NFL
Chicago Bears To Meet With WR Prospects Harrison Jr. And Nabers On Monday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024

There is little question about what the Chicago Bears will choose to do with the #1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. But they have another top-10 pick…

Kyle Dugger Patriots pic
NFL
New England’s Kyle Dugger is signing a four-year extension worth up to $66 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024

This offseason, the New England Patriots have started a new era. Former head coach Bill Belichick and the team mutually agreed to part ways after the 2023 season. It ended…

usatsi 17412234 tyler boyd bengals wr td 1h 2021 1400 ezgif.com resize
NFL
3 Free Agent WRs That The Buffalo Bills Could Potentially Sign
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
The Chicago Bears Have The Fewest Picks Of Any Team In The 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 07 2024
Ricky Pearsall Florida pic
NFL
Could Florida’s Ricky Pearsall sneak into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 05 2024
Stefon Diggs bills pic 1
NFL
Buffalo allowed Stefon Diggs to seek a trade with any team but the Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 05 2024
Arrow to top