Xavier Worthy isn’t lumped in with the rest of the elite wide receiver prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft class. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and others are widely projected to be drafted within the top-20, and as many as three of them could be selected within the first 10 picks. And while Worthy is listed mostly as a late-first to early-second round talent on most mock draft boards, he may turn out to be a steal for whichever team selects him, given the league’s affinity for speed.

NFL Teams Interested In Worthy’s Speed

Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who ran the fastest 40 in the history of the combine, is visiting today with the Chicago Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2024

Worthy didn’t have the decorated collegiate career that some of his draft class peers did. But he was productive in his three years at Texas, gaining 2,755 receiving yards and scoring 26 total touchdowns. He is small for his position, standing 6’1″ and weighing 160 pounds, but it is his blazing speed that will be most attractive to NFL teams looking to add some offensive firepower.

He turned heads during the NFL Combine last month. His 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds broke the record set back in 2017, making him the fastest player to ever run in the yearly event.

Bears, Cardinals Host Worthy For Pre-Draft Visits

#Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who broke the Combine record for the 40 with a 4.21, is visiting the #AZCardinals today, source said. As they continue to do work on the top WRs. He was with the #Bears yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2024

In making his rounds in the pre-draft process, Worthy met with two teams that have some of the most valuable picks this year. On Monday, it was reported that he met with the Bears, who also met with Harrison Jr. and Nabers to do their due diligence on the wide receiver position. Chicago owns the 9th overall pick in addition to the 1st, and could be looking to add another receiver with that valuable selection.

Worthy then met with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Arizona has the most draft value of any team this year with hordes of picks and 6 within the top-100, and will be looking to add young talent in order to speed up their rebuild. They have two picks within the 27-35 range, which is where most mock drafts have Worthy listed, so the Cardinals will certainly be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to the speedy prospect.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will take place on the evening of April 25th. It will be held in Detroit, Michigan.