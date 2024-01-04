American Football

Biggest Blowout In College Football National Championships: Georgia’s 2023 Win Tops The List

Olly Taliku
The college football season reaches its exciting climax on Monday night, as Michigan take on Washington in the Championship game for the right to earn the biggest prize in college sport.

Ahead of the National Championship game on Monday night, we take a look at the most one sided affairs in history with last season’s match ranking first on the list.

Biggest Blowouts In College Football National Championships

3. Alabama 52-24 Ohio State: 2021

All three of the biggest blowouts in a championship game have come within the last five seasons and just scraping into our list is Alabama’s win against Ohio State in 2021 – which finished with a comfortable 28 point winning margin.

It was now New England quarterback Mac Jones who led Alabama to the convincing victory, but things wouldn’t go all Alabama’s way in what was a close first half during the 2021 Championship match.

Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith were both able score early touchdowns to put Alabama ahead, but they were pegged back by two Ohio State scores with the points level midway through the second quarter.

Alabama began to show their dominance midway through the second though and thanks to a hat trick of touchdowns from DeVonta smith (now of the Philadelphia Eagles) Alabama eventually won by 28 points.

2. Alabama 16-44 Clemson: 2019

The second score on our list isn’t nearly as much of a blowout as number one, but in 2019 Alabama’s undefeated season came to a dramatic end in the championship game to the hands of Clemson Tigers who moved to 15-0 for the season with their comfortable win.

The first quarter was a closely fought affair between the sides, but things took a turn for the worse for Crimson Tide in the second period as future NFL stars showed just how impactful they could be.

Three touchdowns from Travis Etienne Jr and one from Tee Higgins (now playing for the Jaguars and Bengals respectively) saw Clemson cruise to victory in the second half – largely thanks to the impressive throwing of Trevor Lawrence.

Alabama didn’t score again after a field goal in the second quarter, with four touchdowns and a field goal from Clemson securing a 28 point victory in the Championship game.

1. Georgia 65-7 TCU: 2023

Georgia absolutely crushed TCU last season in the National Championship game, as they set a new record for the biggest margin of victory in any college football playoff game with a 58 point deficit.

The Bulldogs showed their dominance right from the off last season and once they started scoring there really was no looking back, as they managed to record nine touchdowns to bring to an end what was a dream season for TCU.

Stetson Bennett scored six touchdowns for Georgia, including two rushing touchdowns in a performance that earned him a move to the Los Angeles Rams following his final college game.

Although the 13-2 TCU Frogs came into the game as heavy betting underdogs, nobody would have ever thought that they would win by such a large margin.

 

Arrow to top