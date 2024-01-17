After finishing as the as the NFC’s top seed, the San Francisco 49ers come off their automatic bye to face the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. Ahead of the action – we have our predictions and best picks for the game.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Picks

Green Bay Packers +9.5 (-110)

Christian McCaffrey over 87.5 rushing yards (-110)

Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Predictions

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win the Super Bowl according to NFL sportsbooks and it’d be a surprise to see them go out at the first time of asking in the divisional round this weekend.

The 49ers are arguably the league’s most well-balanced and talented group of players, reflected in their NFC-best record of 12-5. They should win and probably will, but Green Bay won’t go out without a fight.

Led by a tremendous performance from quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers pulled off a huge upset to end the Dallas Cowboys’ unbeaten streak at home and advance from the Wild Card round.

Green Bay finished the regular season with three straight wins and they carried that momentum into the postseason perfectly. Another massive upset on the road would be extremely tough to pull off, but it can’t be ruled out.

San Francisco are the better and more experienced side on paper, meaning they should earn a comfortable victory – but don’t be surprised if Green Bay keep it close throughout and push the hosts right to the edge.

49ers vs Packers score prediction: 49ers 30-21 Packers

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Picks Explained

Pick 1: Green Bay Packers +9.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

+9.5 is quite the spread considering how greatly the Green Bay Packers shocked the world in Arlington last week. They’re the youngest team in the NFL and they play with zero fear, as displayed when blowing out the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers averaged 9.5 yards per play on first downs in Texas and they stack up well among the best teams in the NFL across the final weeks of the regular season and Wild Card round.

Whilst the 49ers should get over the line with a win, it’s probably going to be a closer game than sportsbooks are predicting. It’s worth taking the Packers spread at +9.5 considering how strong they’ve been on the road, giving up just 8.6 first-half points per game – fourth-best in the league.

Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey over 87.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Christian McCaffrey is without a doubt the best running back in the NFL and he’ll play a key role in San Francisco’s hopes of landing a first Super Bowl of the century.

His rushing prop is currently set at 87.5 – a few yards short of his season average at 91.2 per game. No matter what defenses throw at him, McCaffrey is usually able to work them out and pick them apart throughout the clash.

He’s one of the favorites to win Offensive Player of the Year and his talent on the ground will be a joy to watch on the NFL’s biggest stage this weekend.

Pick 3: Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+140 with BetOnline)

The touchdown market proved considerably difficult to comb through when looking for a selection, but Brandon Aiyuk anytime at a price of +140 stood out to me more than the others.

McCaffrey will probably get one, but at -275 it just isn’t a bet worth placing. The same can be said for Deebo Samuel, who is also odds-on and George Kittle at +120.

Aiyuk is the next man up in terms of receivers for Brock Purdy and he’s enjoyed a fantastic year, tallying 1,342 yards in the air in 16 games alongside seven touchdowns.

He’s tied with McCaffrey and Samuel for most receiving touchdowns on the season but averages the most yards per reception (17.9) compared to his teammates.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -450 | Green Bay Packers: +350

Point Spread: 49ers (-9.5) -110 | Packers (+9.5) -110

Total Points: Over 50.5 110 | Under 50.5 -110