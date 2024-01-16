The NFL playoffs continue this weekend, as eight teams remain in the fight for Super Bowl LVIII next month and ahead of the action – we have our NFL Divisional round picks and predictions for all four games.

NFL Divisional Round Picks And Predictions

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens – Saturday 20th January, 4:30pm ET

Baltimore received a bye through the Wildcard Round after topping the AFC during the regular season, which earned them home advantage in the Divisional Round against Houston.

The Texans were able to overcome Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs, despite most NFL bookmakers listing them as marginal underdogs at home against the Browns.

A close matchup is expected at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend, as this years favourite for MVP Lamar Jackson goes head to head with rookie sensation CJ Stroud, who is continuing to break records with every game he plays.

Although Houston have pulled off upset after upset this year in the NFL, we think that Baltimore might prove to be one test too much for the Texans as we take the Ravens to cover.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) @ -105

Moneyline: Houston Texans: +325 | Baltimore Ravens: -425

Point Spread: Texans (+9.5) -110 | Ravens (-9.5) -110

Total Points: Over 45.0 110 | Under 45.0 -110

Green Bay Packers @ San Fransisco 49ers – Saturday 20th January, 8:15pm ET

San Fransisco was the other side to earn a bye through the Wildcard round last weekend, and they will be faced with the difficult challenge of Green Bay on Saturday afternoon in the Divisional game.

The Packers will be no walkover on Saturday though, having cruised to victory in a huge upset over the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday following an extremely one sided first half.

Our pick for this one is for over 50 point to be scored at Levi’s Stadium, with two high scoring offences going head to head in what should be an open affair.

Pick: Over 50.0 Points @ -110

Moneyline: San Fransisco 49ers: -500 | Green Bay Packers: +375

Point Spread: 49ers (-10.0) -110 | Packers (+10.0) -110

Total Points: Over 50.0 110 | Under 50.0 -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions – Sunday 21st January, 3:00pm ET

Detroit have never made it this far in the playoffs before and we are backing them to get one step closer to making a first ever appearance in the Superbowl – as we take them to cover against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers were another side to cause an upset in the Wildcard round last weekend, with a shock victory over Philadelphia on Monday night.

Although the Buccs were able to overcome the odds against the Eagles, they were playing at home against a side out of form and they may struggle on the road against Detroit.

The Lions are in unknown territory this season and with momentum on their side, they will certainly believe they can make it all the way to the Superbowl this year.

Pick: Detroit Lions (-6.0) @ -110

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +220 | Detroit Lions: -270

Point Spread: Buccaneers (+6.0) -110 | Lions (-6.0) -110

Total Points: Over 48.5 110 | Under 48.5 -110

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills – Sunday 21st January, 6:30pm ET

The final Divisional game of this season is possibly the most highly anticipated affair of them all, as Buffalo face off with Kansas City in what NFL bookmakers have listed as the closest game this week.

Both sides cruised through the Wildcard round with fairly comfortable wins last weekend, as the Chiefs dispatched of the Dolphins while Buffalo breezed past the Steelers in a delayed match due to weather.

We are backing Buffalo to not only win, but also cover the spread this weekend against the Chiefs on Sunday, in what should be a tough matchup for two sides in the hunt for the biggest prize in football.

Pick: Houston Texans @ +115

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +125 | Buffalo Bills: -150

Point Spread: Chiefs (+2.5) -110 | Bills (-2.5) -110

Total Points: Over 46.0 110 | Under 46.0 -110