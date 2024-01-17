After being starved as a franchise for 32 years without winning an NFL playoff game, the Detroit Lions finally snapped the streak on Sunday. There was jubilation throughout the crowd at Ford Field when the final second ticked off of the clock in the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams, with hugs and tears aplenty as the hungry fan base finally got its chance to eat in the postseason.

Lions Have Most Expensive NFL Ticket This Weekend At $513

Get-in prices for the NFL Divisional Round: Texans @ Ravens: $108

Chiefs @ Bills: $144

Packers @ 49ers: $192

Bucs @ Detroit: $513 Prices Via @Gametime pic.twitter.com/v4QYB5kuXk — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 17, 2024

They’ll follow it up by playing another game inside their home stadium this coming weekend, and the atmosphere promises to be electric as the Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. But if you want to be a part of the action, it is going to cost you a pretty penny.

According to the prices listed on Gametime, the Lions have the most expensive ticket of any team in the NFL this weekend.

There are four games happening across the two-day slate, and the first is the most affordable. The get-in price to see the upstart Texans take on the AFC’s #1 seed in the Ravens is set at $108 as of Wednesday afternoon, quite the bargain if you’re in Baltimore on Saturday. The price for the game between the Packers and 49ers in Santa Clara is $192.

What is slated as the game of the week (and the one with the shortest spread) between the Chiefs and Bills will run you $144.

The Lions’ tickets put all of those numbers to shame. The cheapest ticket to get in to Ford Field on Sunday afternoon is currently listed as a whopping $513.

Detroit Is A Favorite This Weekend, Could Get Another Home Game

The average ticket price on the secondary market for Buccaneers-Lions is higher than any divisional round playoff game EVER! 🤯 (H/T @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/5qNJTHG6J6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 17, 2024

It might all be worth it. While last weekend’s game had the novelty of being the first playoff win for the franchise since 1991, now the real push for the Super Bowl begins. Detroit is a 6.5 point favorite to take down the Bucs this weekend, and would have the possibility of playing three-straight home games if both they and the Packers are victorious this weekend.

Of the eight teams that remain in the NFL postseason, the Lions have the 6th-shortest odds of winning the Super Bowl (+950), better than only the Buccaneers and Texans (both +3300).