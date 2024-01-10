American Football

Bengals’ Ted Karras Announced As Walter Payton Man Of The Year Following Fan Vote

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ted Karras
Ted Karras

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras has thanked ‘Who Dey Nation’ for their votes after he was confirmed as the Walter Payton man of the year.

Ted Karras Receives Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Players are nominated for the Walter Payton award by the NFL based on their efforts to improve the lives of others over the course of the year, with fans voting on their winner from the 32 teams’ nominee selected.

Karras won the award following the fan vote, which the Bengals themselves as well as Cincinnati fans responded to with some enthusiasm.

The Bengals plastered vote links across all of their social media and there wasn’t a day where they didn’t post about Karras, so it wasn’t too surprising to see him pick up the award.

As the award sponsor Nationwide will gift Karras’ charity partner, the Village of Merici, a $35,000 donation. The Village of Merici is a supportive community that helps adults who are living with disabilities.

The Cincy Hat is Karras’ own personal hat brand that was created art the end of 2022, with 100% of the profits going to the Village of Merici helping adults with autism, down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.

Karras took to Twitter on Tuesday night to thank Bengals fans, after it was revealed his support set a record for most votes in the competition.

Who Dey Nation came together and did something unbelievably special. I’m forever grateful to you all!! The Village of Merici and I are so thankful for the support and love this community has shown us from the beginning. Who Dey!!!!”

Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
