Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras has thanked ‘Who Dey Nation’ for their votes after he was confirmed as the Walter Payton man of the year.

Ted Karras Receives Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Players are nominated for the Walter Payton award by the NFL based on their efforts to improve the lives of others over the course of the year, with fans voting on their winner from the 32 teams’ nominee selected.

Karras won the award following the fan vote, which the Bengals themselves as well as Cincinnati fans responded to with some enthusiasm.

The Bengals plastered vote links across all of their social media and there wasn’t a day where they didn’t post about Karras, so it wasn’t too surprising to see him pick up the award.

YOU DID IT, WHO DEY NATION! Ted Karras is the @Nationwide #WPMOYChallenge winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/vzOufjE3Dn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 9, 2024

As the award sponsor Nationwide will gift Karras’ charity partner, the Village of Merici, a $35,000 donation. The Village of Merici is a supportive community that helps adults who are living with disabilities.

The Cincy Hat is Karras’ own personal hat brand that was created art the end of 2022, with 100% of the profits going to the Village of Merici helping adults with autism, down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.

Karras took to Twitter on Tuesday night to thank Bengals fans, after it was revealed his support set a record for most votes in the competition.

Who Dey Nation keeps asking for the total amount of @NFL #WPMOYChallenge votes. The grand total is … OVER 2.4 MILLION VOTES. 👏@_teddy_k @Bengals pic.twitter.com/GXQua0mSWv — Nationwide (@Nationwide) January 9, 2024

“Who Dey Nation came together and did something unbelievably special. I’m forever grateful to you all!! The Village of Merici and I are so thankful for the support and love this community has shown us from the beginning. Who Dey!!!!”