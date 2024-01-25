Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that even though Kieran Trippier was excited by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, he will not let the setback take a toll on his commitment to Newcastle United.

Bayern Munich Made Multiple Attempts To Sign Newcastle United Star Trippier

Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich have reportedly been on the hunt for a new right-back in the January transfer window and identified Trippier as a person of interest. According to Geordie Boot Boys, the Bavarians have tabled at least three offers for the Englishman in the last four weeks — one loan and two permanent. However, none of the offers have been up to Newcastle’s expectations, leading to rejection.

Journalist Neil Jones recently claimed Trippier was excited by the prospect of playing for one of the best teams in Europe, adding Bayern were preparing to table an improved offer to lure him away from England.

🚨⛔️ Bayern director Freund confirms: “Kieran Trippier deal is off”. “We only do what we are 100% convinced of”, told SkyDE. pic.twitter.com/KxLy3DBUIE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

However, on Wednesday (January 24), Bayern director Freund informed that the Germans had ended the defender’s pursuit as they were not “100% convinced” that the deal would happen.

Trippier Will Not Spoil His Relationship With Newcastle Despite Bayern Setback, Claims Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano claimed that Trippier would not be joining Bayern in the winter transfer window, but assured Magpies supporters that the setback would not have any effect on his commitment to the club.

The Italian journalist said (via CaughtOffside):

“It looks like Trippier’s move to Bayern Munich is currently off, but Newcastle fans don’t need to worry as Kieran is one of the best professionals in the world of football.

“He’s serious, so he was obviously tempted by Bayern but never going to break his relationship with Newcastle…no chance.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“His mood is very normal, always professional as I mentioned, and he’s happy to stay at Newcastle.”

Trippier has emerged as one of the most important players at Newcastle United under manager Eddie Howe. The former Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star has featured in 28 games for the club in all competitions, recording eight assists. Seven of his eight assists have come in the Premier League, making him the division’s joint-third-highest assist provider this season.