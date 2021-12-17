Barnsley and West Brom will face each other on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 00:45, Oakwell Stadium

Barnsley vs West Brom Preview

Barnsley lost the match against Preston by a 2-1 scoreline. However, they managed to get four shots on target and three corners in the match.

On the other hand, West Brom got a 1-0 win against Reading. Luckily, the winning team got eleven shots on target and 57% possession in this Championship match.

Last but not the least, Barnsley and West Brom played the match against one another which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Barnsley vs West Brom Team News

Barnsley has reported the injury of Aapo Halme. Whereas West Brom will play without Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore, and Dara O’Shea.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Collins; Helik, Andersen, Kitching; Brittain, Palmer, Gomes, Styles; Odour, Woodrow, Morris

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Livermore, Bartley, Reach; Furlong, Molumby, Mowatt, Gardner-Hickman; Robinson, Hugill, Grant

Barnsley vs West Brom Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Barnsley vs West Brom from Bet365:

Match Winner

West Brom: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Barnsley: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under: 6/7

Barnsley vs West Brom Prediction

West Brom is struggling hard to get all three points in this match. So most football betting sites predict that West Brom will win the match.

Prediction: West Brom to win at 4/6.

