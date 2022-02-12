Blackpool vs Bournemouth live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Blackpool will play against Bournemouth at Bloomfield Road in a Championship match.

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Live Stream

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Preview

The visitors, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-1 win against Birmingham City and will be looking to improve on that performance.

Last Tuesday, Blackpool was held to a 1-1 draw against Coventry City, ending their two-game winning streak.

They have now gone undefeated in each of their previous five league games, with three victories and two draws in that period.

The Tangerines are presently 14th in the EFL Championship standings, with 41 points from 30 games, level on points with 13th-placed Coventry City despite having played two more games.

When does Blackpool vs Bournemouth kick-off?

The Blackpool vs Bournemouth will kick off at 20:00 on 12th February 2022 at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Team News

Blackpool Team News

Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, and Mathew Virtue are injured for Blackpool.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Sterling; Hamilton, Dougall, Connolly, Bowler; Madine, Lavery

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth will be without Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, and Adam Smith.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Travers; Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Billing, Cook, Cantwell; Dembele, Solanke, Anthony