La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Royal Antwerp’s 18-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. They will have a closer look at him when the Catalans travel to Montjuic for their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Group H opener against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday night (September 19).

Barcelona See Vermeeren As Long-Term Solution

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that Royal Antwerp value the midfield prodigy at $21.40 million. Cash-strapped Barcelona seemingly have no problem with the asking price, as they are planning to enquire about the midfielder.

According to Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo, the Catalans are planning to get in touch with Vermeeren’s agent and Antwerp to learn more about his situation and figure out whether or not a transfer could be arranged. With the two club’s officials set to meet in the build-up to Tuesday’s game, Vermeeren’s topic could be discussed.

The Spanish champions reportedly see Vermeeren as a full-bodied solution to their midfield pivot issue. The team’s current natural pivot, Oriol Romeu, will turn 32 soon. The Catalans need to sign someone as soon as possible to ease the transition.

Vermeeren, who is seen as one of the best young midfielders in Belgium, played a crucial role as his side won the Jupiler Pro League in the 2022-23 season. A defensive midfielder, who can also work efficiently in a central position, Vermeeren appeared in 40 games in the 2022-23 season, scoring twice and providing two assists. The Belgium U21 international earned a promotion to the senior team in July 2022. His current deal with Antwerp expires in June 2026.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Clash To Be An Audition For Vermeeren

Having scouted him multiple times already, Barcelona are impressed with what they have seen from Vermeeren so far. However, they want to see him in action in the biggest cup competition in Europe before making the final call.

According to the aforementioned report, Barca want to see whether or not the midfielder can hold his own against some of the game’s most elite midfielders. If he can prove his mettle against the talented Frenkie de Jong and last season’s Champions League winner Ilkay Gundogan on Tuesday, Vermeeren will pass the audition with flying colors.