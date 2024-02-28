La Liga giants Barcelona are considering a shock move for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in their search for a backup stopper.

Barcelona Targeting David De Gea

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly emerged as a shock target for Spanish giants Barcelona, as they look to upgrade their backup options.

De Gea is still without a club after being released by the Red Devils at the end of last season despite being heavily linked with several clubs across Europe and in Saudi Arabia.

With Barcelona strapped for funds, and De Gea still available on a free transfer, Xavi’s side are said to be exploring a move for last year’s Premier League Golden Glove winner after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s lengthy injury earlier in the campaign.

Ter Stegen’s injury kept him out for 17 games between November and February, with 24-year-old Inaki Pena coming in to deputise in his place.

Pena had impressed when he first came into the fold, however a dip in form saw him conceded 19 goals in 10 La Liga matches before the German number one returned from injury.

This has left La Blaugrana chiefs pondering whether an upgrade is needed on their number two in the event that Ter Stegen picks up another injury before the season comes to a close.

Barca Also Interested In Luis Maximiano

De Gea isn’t the only stopper that Barcelona are in interested in either, with the club also reportedly targeting Almeria goalkeeper Luis Maximiano, who is currently on loan from Serie A side Lazio.

Maximiano joined Granada from Sporting Lisbon in August 2021, and after an impressive spell in Spain – he made the move to the Italian capital with Lazio.

After picking up a red card on his league debut though, he was dropped and failed to make another Serie A appearance for Maurizio Sarri’s side, forcing a loan return to Spain with Almeria at the start of the 2023/24 season.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Portuguese stopper as his side sit bottom of the Spanish top flight table, however his stock remains high after managing five clean sheets in 24 appearances across all competitions.

A move for Maximiano from Barca’s perspective would almost certainly come in the summer though, while De Gea would be available to sign at anytime due to his free agent status.

Barcelona Continue Hunt For Xavi Replacement

Amid the search for a new goalkeeper, the Catalan side are also on the hunt for a new manager after it was announced that club legend Xavi would depart in the summer following an underwhelming first half of the season.

Reports suggest that club chiefs have come up with a four-man shortlist of potential candidates to steer the ship from next season onwards, with Roberto De Zerbi, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel being touted as potential suitors.

De Zerbi is in hot demand, with both Bayern Munich and Chelsea also being linked with the Brighton coach, while Flick has also been tipped to return to Bayern when Tuchel leaves at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann meanwhile, is the current head coach of the German national team after taking up the role in September 2023. This came just six months after he was sacked by Bayern after spending just shy of two years with the club, a spell in which he won the Bundesliga, as well as the DFL-Supercup on two occasions.