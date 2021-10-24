Atletico Madrid will look to close in on the top spot with a win over the league leaders Real Sociedad in La Liga this weekend.

Watch and bet on Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on Sunday, October 24th, 20:00 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Real Sociedad have been quite difficult to beat in recent weeks and they are currently two points clear at the top of the Spanish league table. Meanwhile, Atletico are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad team news

Marcos Llorente and Stefan Savic are ruled out with injuries for Atletico. Real Sociedad are without Martin Zubimendi, Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Diego Rico.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Hermoso, Felipe, Gimenez; Carrasco, Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Trippier; Griezmann, Suarez

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup: Remiro; Gorosabel, Normand, Elustondo, Zaldua; Zubimendi; Silva, Merino, Turrientes, Januzaj; Isak

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad form guide

Atletico Madrid are coming into this game on the back of two defeats in their last four matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last six outings. The visitors have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 8 league matches.

That said, Atletico have won 7 of their last 8 home matches against Real Sociedad in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad from bet365:

Match-winner:

Atletico Madrid – 7/10

Draw – 13/5

Real Sociedad – 9/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 7/11

Under – 6/4

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction

Atletico are the better team here but Real Sociedad are in impressive form. This should be close contest but the home side have too much quality in the final third and they should be able to edge this one.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid to win.

Get Atletico Madrid to win at 7/10 with bet365

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live online from 20:00 pm BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365