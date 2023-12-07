Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal are still very much interested in signing Joao Palhinha but are not confident of pulling off such a massive transfer in the January window. Additionally, Romano believes the Gunners are not the only team interested in the 28-year-old Fulham midfielder, with Bayern Munich also keeping a close eye on him.

Why Arsenal Want To Sign Another Midfielder

Declan Rice has proven to be an impeccable addition to the north Londoners’ squad, but with Thomas Partey struggling to keep himself fit, the Englishman has not gotten enough support. So, according to multiple reports, the Premier League aspirants are looking to strengthen that area by adding another midfielder in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is reportedly their primary target. However, with Aston Villa doing so well this season (currently 3rd in rankings), Arsenal are wary that they might not be able to get the Brazilian. In an interview with Kick, Romano said Arsenal had identified Palhinha as a possible replacement. They have even held internal discussions about the player.

Romano Believes Gunners Are Not Fancying Their Chances Of Signing Palhinha

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they are not the only team interested in luring the Portuguese away from Fulham this season. Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich are also believed to be searching for a holding 6 after Joshua Kimmich failed to impress Thomas Tuchel in that role.

The Cottagers also hold the midfielder in high regard, meaning they will not accept a small offer for their key man. Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano said the Palhinha deal would indeed be “very expensive” and it was making the north Londoners less confident of completing it in January.

The Italian journalist said:

“Joao Palhinha – Bayern remain interested in Joao but yes, there are also UK clubs in the race now it’s true.

“He’s very expensive and that’s why clubs like Arsenal believe the investment is not easy at all for the January window, but things will happen around João, for sure.”

Palhinha has played 54 games for Fulham since joining them from Sporting CP in July 2022, scoring six times. His contract with the London club expires in June 2028.