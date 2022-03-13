Arsenal predicted line-up vs Leicester for Premier League

Arsenal would be looking to reclaim their fourth spot when they take on Leicester City at the Emirates.

Arsenal have shown great mentality to grind out results since the turn of the year. And they’ve done so by playing a really wonderful brand of football. Mikel Arteta’s men take on Leicester City tonight and know that more of the same is needed in the coming weeks where they will also play against Aston Villa and title-chasers Liverpool.

The Gunners have done well against the Foxes in recent years so would be confident of getting the right result once again.

Arsenal Predicted lineup v Leicester

Ahead of the game, Arteta said that they will assess Takehiro Tomiyasu who has missed a number of games due to calf problems. In his place, Cedric Soares has done a great job.

It remains to be seen whether Gabriel Martinelli will be given a start ahead of Emile Smith Rowe. The Brazilian has not been at his best in recent days.

Arsenal Predicted lineup

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette