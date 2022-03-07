Arsenal transfer news: Gunners boss provides update on Alexandre Lacazette’s future

Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after remaining at the club for about five years.

The 30-year-old’s current contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire in the summer and there hasn’t been any talk of a new deal yet.

However, manager Mikel Arteta is not ruling out the possibility of extending his stay in north London.

The Spanish boss says that Lacazette and the club will meet in the summer to discuss the forward’s future.

The striker has been an important member for Arsenal so far this season. He has clocked up 26 appearances across all competitions, with 20 of them coming in the Premier League.

The player has earned his name on the scoresheet on five occasions this campaign.

The French footballer also impressed in their recent 3-2 victory at Watford, earning two assists to his name.

The 30-year-old’s impressive displays have sparked suggestions that the Gunners could extend his stay for another year. However, Arteta said that they will talk about the matter at a later date.

He told reporters (as per Goal.com): “I think he’s had really good moments in terms of goal-scoring records, probably better than what he’s doing right now, but for what we ask of him and for what I ask of him and the contribution that I need from him, I think he’s doing really, really well.”

He added: “It is the case. I said to you, at the end of the season where we know where we are, we’ll sit down with those three players (out-of-contract) and between all of us, we’ll decide what we do to move forward.”

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017 from Lyon in a deal worth around £46.5 million plus £6 million in potential bonuses.

The talented forward proved his goalscoring prowess for the north London outfit over the years, smashing 70 goals and creating 36 assists in 196 total appearances.

He was sparingly used by Mikel Arteta in the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign. However, he has taken a more important role in the team as the season progressed.

The experienced player scored the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the home game two weeks ago before registering two assists in their 3-2 victory over Watford on Sunday.

Considering his contributions to the Gunners’ recent successes, the club should try to extend his stay for at least another year.